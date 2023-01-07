The Green Bay Gamblers scored a pair of special teams goals in the third period to break a tie and defeat the Dubuque Fighting Saints, 4-2, on Friday night at the Resch Center.
Jayden Davis potted a power play goal, and Raimonds Vitolins added a 4-on-4 marker in the decisive period as the Gamblers won the front end of a home-and-home series. Dubuque hosts tonight’s game, which will serve as the Saints’ Stick it to Cancer and Pink the Rink promotion.
Green Bay improved to 16-9-1-1, while the Saints dropped their third straight game to fall to 12-12-1-1.
“That was one of the tougher ones, because I thought we actually played really good hockey tonight,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We just had a couple of small lapses in the third period that ended up in the back of our net, and when you’re struggling, you can’t afford to do those things.”
Davis gave the Gamblers the lead for good at the 11:25 mark after converting a 3-on-2 rush into the Saints’ zone. Jimmy Clark carried the puck through the Dubuque zone but made a slick reverse pass to Davis, left all alone in the right faceoff circle for a shot into the lower left-hand corner of the net behind goalie Paxton Geisel.
Vitolins added a key insurance marker with 3:26 remaining in regulation after a Saints defenseman tripped in the neutral zone to trigger a 2-on-0 rush. Vitolins took the shot himself and snapped a backhander past Geisel.
Green Bay went 3-for-8 on the power play, while the Saints finished 1-for-6. Dubuque finished with a 29-23 edge in shots on goal.
The fireworks began just 53 seconds into the game, when Dubuque defenseman Fisher Scott dropped the gloves with Matthew DiMarsico, who came to the defense of Vitolins after Scott delivered a cross check that led to a five-minute major power play and a game ejection. Green Bay capitalized on Nicholas Van Tassell’s third-effort goal from the blue paint with 50 seconds remaining in the man advantage.
But the Saints answered 10:11 later on Brayden Morrison’s second goal since joining the team after the holiday break. A clearing attempt hit Trevor Taulien’s skate, and James Reeder carried to the middle of the ice before leaving a drop pass. Morrison quickly wired a wrist shot over goalie Kristoffer Eberly’s outstretched glove to tie the game at a goal apiece.
Dubuque took its first lead 2:50 into the second period on an Oliver Moberg backdoor tip-in of a Theo Wallberg pass from the center of the blue line. While on the power play, Owen Michaels made an outlet to Mikey Burchill, who carried along the left-wing wall before finding Wallberg to set up Moberg’s sixth goal of the season.
Green Bay tied the game with its second power play goal of the night. Vitolins ripped a one-timer from the left circle past Geisel with 90 seconds remaining in the middle period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.