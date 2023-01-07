The Green Bay Gamblers scored a pair of special teams goals in the third period to break a tie and defeat the Dubuque Fighting Saints, 4-2, on Friday night at the Resch Center.

Jayden Davis potted a power play goal, and Raimonds Vitolins added a 4-on-4 marker in the decisive period as the Gamblers won the front end of a home-and-home series. Dubuque hosts tonight’s game, which will serve as the Saints’ Stick it to Cancer and Pink the Rink promotion.

