Dubuque Hempstead senior George Holesinger and Dubuque Senior freshman Zack Heiar both earned first-team all-Valley Division accolades when the Mississippi Valley Conference announced its boys swimming honor units on Wednesday.
Holesinger won the 200-yard freestyle with a 1:44.45 and took third overall and second in the division in the 100 freestyle with a 47.02 on Saturday in the conference meet at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City, which will host the state meet next month. Heiar finished third overall and second in the division in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:02.53.
Hempstead’s Rick Loeffelholz also fronted the Valley Division coaching staff of the year. Iowa City West’s Kirk Brotherton, who has several family ties to Dubuque, earned the divisional swimmer of the year award. Linn-Mar’s Tom Belin and Cooper Callahan swept the Mississippi Division coach and athlete of the year awards.
In determining the all-division teams, the top two individuals made the first team, the third and fourth finishers were named to the second team, and the fifth and sixth finishers earned honorable mention. The top relay made the first team, the second-highest made the second team and the third-place team landed honorable mention.
Hempstead earned second-team all-conference accolades in all three relays. John Maloney (backstroke), Mitchell Konichek (breaststroke), Aiden Yaklich (butterfly) and Brandon Decker (freestyle) swam on the 200 medley relay; Holesinger, Konichek, Michael Rhett Gilbertson and Decker comprised the 200 freestyle relay; and Gilbertson, Yaklich, Decker and Holesinger teamed up in the 400 freestyle relay.
Yaklich also made the second team in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, while Konichek earned the honor in the 100 breaststroke. Hempstead also had five honorable mention selections: Gilbertson in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle, Austin Hammel in the 100 butterfly, Maloney in the 100 backstroke and Decker in the 100 breaststroke.
Heiar landed second-team accolades in the 200 I.M. His Senior teammate, sophomore Jarrett Herber, made the second team in the 100 butterfly and honorable mention in the 50 freestyle.
Hempstead will host one of six Iowa High School Athletic Association district meets on Saturday, Feb. 5. The field will include Hempstead, Senior, Cedar Falls, Clinton, Decorah, Iowa City High, Iowa City West and Waterloo.
Other district sites include Davenport Central, Johnston, Linn-Mar, Fort Dodge and Southeast Polk.
The fastest 32 individual swimmers and 24 relay teams from district competition will qualify for state competition. The state meet is currently scheduled for Feb. 11-12 at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center in Iowa City.