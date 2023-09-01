Savannah Johnson scored a pair of goals and the Loras women’s soccer team opened the season with a 6-0 victory over Aurora on Friday at the Rock Bowl.
Julia Neary, Hannah Schmitz, Athen Sheets and Erin Rankin also scored goals for the Duhawks.
UW-Platteville 3, Concordia-Chicago — At River Forest, Ill.: Arianna Lombardi completed a natural hat trick with an unassisted goal in the 86th minute as the Pioneers opened their season with a road victory.
Grinnell 2, Dubuque 0 — At Oyen Field: Karissa Cruz made five saves in goal, but the Spartans dropped their season opener.
MEN’S SOCCER
Loras 6, Monmouth 0 — At Rock Bowl: Liam Bennett and Dani Galiana Torres scored two goals apiece, Alex Beausoleil and Michael Koutsopanagos also found the net, and the Duhawks beat Monmouth.
UW-Platteville 3, Wheaton 1 — At Wheaton, Ill.: Justin Williams, Danny Gutzwiller and Bryan Higgs scored goals as the Pioneers opened their season with a shutout win over Wheaton.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Pride split — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Kortney Harms floored a team-high 13 kills and added 11 digs as Clarke earned its first win of the season with a 25-15, 23-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-12 victory over Hannibal-LaGrange at the William Penn Tournament. Jessica Schaad had 18 kills and Harms added 14 as the Pride (1-6) lost to Waldorf, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21.
Spartans go 2-0 — At Ripon, Wis.: Emma Powell had 18 kills and Alexis Bedier added 13 as Dubuque outlasted Martin Luther (19-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-16, 15-11) in its first match at the season-opening Ripon College Classic. Powell had 17 kills as the Spartans beat UW-Superior, 25-17, 14-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Loras 3, Benedictine 1 — At Lisle, Ill.: Patrycja Jarzabek tallied 13 kills and Autumn Finch had 12 as the Duhawks opened their season with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15 victory over Benedictine.
Hardin-Simmons 3, UW-Platteville 2 — At Colorado Springs, Colo.: Emma Carlson recorded 18 kills and Claudia Johnson added 13, but the Pioneers fell in their season debut, 13-25, 25-18, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10.
RUGBY
Quad City Irish 42, Dubuque Riverboat Gamblers 26 — At Davenport, Iowa: Ben Degen scored two tries and Matt Derby and Elliot Gaul scored tries for Dubuque, while Austin Goodman made 3 of 4 conversions during the season opener on Saturday. The Gamblers visit the West Des Moines Wombats this weekend and have their home opener on Sept. 9.
