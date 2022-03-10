LANCASTER, Wis. — With two of the hottest teams in Wisconsin squaring off, Thursday’s Division 5 sectional semifinal came with all of the hype.
The game lived up to every bit of it.
In a 36-minute back-and-forth slugfest, No. 8-ranked Southwestern hit clutch shots when it mattered most and outlasted Potosi, 59-55, in a jam-packed, raucous neutral environment at Lancaster High School.
The Wildcats (20-7) advanced to meet Bangor in Saturday’s sectional final, seeking their second state tournament berth and first since 1988.
Potosi, which had won 11 in a row entering Thursday’s contest, bowed out at 17-11.
Kephart led Southwestern with 19 points, Nate Reiff added 14, and Jace Mess and Anthony Martin netted 10 apiece. Sam Udelhofen paced the Chieftains with 15 points, and Gavin Wunderlin and Dayton Udelhofen each scored 12.
“It felt amazing playing in that environment because last year we couldn’t have that many people at a game,” said Southwestern senior guard Peerson Kephart. “For a lot of kids, this is the first playoff atmosphere that they stepped into and I thought we did a great job handling it.”
It was clear early on that neither team was going to distance themselves and it was likely going to be a grind until the very end.
After battling to an 8-8 tie, Mess scored five quick points to give the Wildcats their biggest lead of the half, 13-8, at the 10:54 mark.
Potosi battled back to tie the game at 16-16 on a Wunderlin 3-pointer, and Brad Perry’s drive to the hoop gave the Chieftains their biggest lead, 22-16, at 5:10.
Six different times in the opening half the score was deadlocked or the lead changed hands as Potosi carried a 27-23 lead into the locker room.
“Our team — we’re not a team that is ever going to give up,” Kephart said. “We know we’re not gonna get it back in one possession, but we’re gonna keep clawing until we eventually get there.
Potosi surged to a 34-27 lead on a Dayton Udelhofen trey early in the second and though it was the largest lead either side would hold all night, the Wildcats had an answer.
Behind a 13-2 run, Reiff connected on a triple with 12 minutes remaining to put Southwestern ahead, 40-36.
Potosi was able to briefly snatch the lead back, 44-42, but like they did all game, the Wildcats clawed back.
Mess knocked down three free throws at 8:02 to reclaim a 45-44 lead, and though it could never stretch it further than six points, Southwestern showed its resiliency and hung on.
“It was everything I hoped for,” Southwestern coach Clint Nemitz said. “That’s what you want in playoff basketball. I think both teams gave it their all. Just really proud of our guys for persevering through it all — through everything.”
Dayton Udelhofen drained another 3 with 12 seconds to go, giving the Chieftains hope, but after two missed free throws by Southwestern, Potosi was unable to grab the rebound, forcing another foul. Martin made 1 of 2 attempts to put the game away.
Nemitz is certainly looking forward to his team playing for its first state berth in 34 years, but more than that, he is thankful for the opportunity to lead his team for another game.
“I’m just happy I get to coach these guys one more game,” he said. “I love our chances and I just can’t wait for Saturday.”