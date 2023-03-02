A capsule look at this Friday’s 53rd Wisconsin Division 2 state gymnastics meet in Wisconsin Rapids:
Site — Lincoln High School
Schedule — The Division 2 team championships will begin at noon Friday, and the individual meet takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Who qualified — The top two teams from each of last weekend’s five sectional meets advanced to state. The top five individuals in each event and the top five all-around athletes qualified as well. Area gymnasts competed in the Platteville Sectional on Saturday.
Livestream — All events of the individual and team championships will be streamed live and can be viewed with a subscription to the NFHS Network. Visit www.wiaa.tv or www.nfhsnetwork.com for more information.
AREA INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
Brooke VonGlahn — A senior from the Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster tri-op, finished fifth in the all-around competition at sectionals with a 34.900 score. She placed third in the bars (9.000) and floor (9.050), seventh in the vault (8.600) and 15th in the beam (8.250).
Madilyn Fisher — The Prairie du Chien/Fennimore junior took third in the all-around with a 36.075 at sectionals. She won the vault (9.450) and floor (9.175), took third in beam (8.925) and sixth in bars (8.525).
Macie Galle — The Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster sophomore finished third at sectionals with a 9.225 in the vault.
Alyssa Schoepp — The Prairie du Chien/Fennimore senior took fifth in the sectional with a 8.600 in the balance beam.
AREA TEAM QUALIFIER
Reedsburg Area won the team title with 136.375 points, while Platteville/Belmont/Lancaster took second with a 134.350 for the other state qualifying bid out of the Platteville Sectional.
P/B/L seniors Mackenzie Champion and Brooke VonGlahn and sophomore Macie Galle will compete in all four events in the team competition. Senior Kendra Stastny will compete in bars and floor, and senior Alaina Stader will compete in beam and vault. The rest of the team lineup includes sophomore Hailee Wackershauser (uneven bars), freshman Lainey Popp (balance beam), senior Paige Oyen (floor exercise) and sophomore Mady Klemp (vault).
