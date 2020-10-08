Wyatt Kaiser had to pinch himself to make sure it wasn’t just a dream.
As an aspiring young hockey player growing up in Minnesota, he watched the Chicago Blackhawks win three Stanley Cup championships over a six-year period. On Wednesday, the former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman became a part of that storied organization when Chicago selected him in the third round, 81st overall, in the virtual NHL Draft.
Three players from Dubuque’s affiliates list last season heard their names called in the fourth round. The Florida Panthers selected Michael Benning at No. 95, the Edmonton Oilers took Carter Savoie at No. 100, and Alex Jefferies went at No. 121 to the New York Islanders.
“It’s kind of surreal, and I don’t know if it’s quite hit me that I’ve been drafted,” Kaiser said a few hours after hearing his named called. “It’s satisfying to see all the work I’ve put in kind of come to fruition, but I also know that there’s a lot of work I have to put in and this is kind of just the beginning. The most important thing on my mind right now is winning a national championship.
“But it’s super exciting to see your name come up on the screen, especially when you’re drafted by a team like Chicago. I grew up watching Duncan Keith, Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and all those guys kind of dominate. I’ve always looked up to them, and to think I’m part of that organization … I really can’t comprehend it right now.”
Kaiser, a 5-11, 170-pound defenseman from Ham Lake, Minn., tallied three assists in 11 games for Dubuque last season before returning to Andover High School for his senior season. He scored nine goals and 34 points in 25 games in leading Andover to the Minnesota state tournament while winning the prestigious Reed Larson Award as the state’s top defenseman.
Kaiser also finished as a finalist for Minnesota Mr. Hockey and recently began his freshman year at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
“Even though I wasn’t there very long, I learned so much from my time in Dubuque,” Kaiser said. “Everything is run so professionally, from the time you spend at the rink to your school work to your life away from the rink. I’m grateful for the experience, and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anywhere else but Dubuque.”
Kaiser became the second former Dubuque defenseman to be drafted by Chicago. The Blackhawks took Blake Hillman in the sixth round in 2016, and he made his NHL debut two years later. Hillman has spent the past two seasons in the minor leagues.
Benning and Savoie are both 18-year-old natives of St. Albert, Alberta, who starred for the Sherwood Park Crusaders, made the Alberta Junior Hockey League all-star team and will play at the University of Denver this season.
Benning, a 5-10, 174-pound defenseman, scored 12 goals and 75 points in 54 in earning the AJHL’s Most Outstanding Defenseman award. His older brother, Matt Benning, helped Dubuque win the 2013 Clark Cup championship and recently became a free agent after spending four seasons with Edmonton.
Savoie, a 5-10, 181-pound left wing, tallied a league-high 53 goals and finished with 99 points in 54 games.
Jefferies, a 5-11, 185-pound forward from Lunenburg, Mass., tallied 33 goals and 69 points in 32 games at The Gunnery Prep School in Connecticut last season. The current Merrimack College freshman played a pair of games for Dubuque as an affiliates list player in the 2018-19 season and was a first-team all-New England prep school selection last season.