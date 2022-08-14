The initial concept was simple.
The hope for longevity was real, but never in this way.
Never this tragic. Never this meaningful. Never this fulfilling.
Jason Cottrell and Dan Haas took a break from their part-time roofing jobs back in 2000. The 1998 Wahlert grads, back home for the summer, drew up a plan to get their core group of friends together for an annual day of fun.
“We wanted something on the calendar to just get the guys back together and reminisce about the good old days,” Haas said. “Jason and I thought, ‘Why not have a golf tournament?’”
Things started primitively.
“It was just two guys sitting around at lunch,” Cottrell said. “We even wrote the invites out on old birthday cards. We didn’t have anything official.”
A core group of 16 and a few other foursomes teed off in the inaugural Haas-Cottrell Invite in early August of 2000. Beer was guzzled, carts were tipped, and plenty of smack was talked — everything you’d expect from a bunch of rowdy college students set free on the golf course.
“There were some carts flipped,” Cottrell said. “We use to allow unlimited mulligans if you did a shot of liquor. That only lasted one year. We got pleasantly asked to leave a few courses.”
The venues changed each time, but, ultimately, for three years, the gathering served its purpose exactly.
“We went through a few courses at the beginning when we were in our early 20s,” Haas said. We were just there to have a good time — and we did.”
Casey McCabe was the centerpiece of this tight-knit, carefree group of buddies.
“Case was the guy in the group that was happy-go-lucky, always smiling,” Cottrell said. The kind of guy that held everything together.”
Haas added, “If you had the honor of knowing Casey, he was one of your favorite people in the world. Such a great guy, one of the funniest.”
A month prior to the third Haas-Cottrell Invite, McCabe tragically passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident on July 12, 2003.
The obvious — and likely easy — thing was to just grieve, and postpone the annual get together. This group, however, was determined to charge on in honor of their friend.
With a revised purpose, this once reckless day on the links suddenly had a new direction. August 2003 marked the first-ever CMAC (Casey McCabe) Memorial at Timberline Golf Course. The turnout was larger than expected, though the mood subdued.
“That first year we got everybody together, we had a good time, but at the same time, it was pretty somber,” Haas said. “We were missing one of our best friends.”
Through this tragedy, the core grew stronger and their bond tighter, even though for many, the miles apart grew more distant.
Jobs began to become more stringent and families began to expand, but the members of that core group of friends knew exactly where they’d be in early August.
“I know every first Saturday in August, I’m back in Dubuque, Iowa, and I love that,” said Haas, who now resides in the Washington D.C. area. “We knew we had to celebrate Casey and who he was.”
Through growing sponsorships, generous donations, and an ever-expanding list of participants each year, the CMAC amassed $10,000 in its memorial fund by 2016.
“Once we got to that $10,000, we were like, “Hey, what can we do? Why don’t we make ourselves official here?”’ Cottrell said.
CMAC Memorial Inc. became an official non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization with seven board members in 2016.
The grassroots golf outing that innocently began more than a decade prior was about to take on a whole new meaning.
“We had that $10,000 that we spent a dozen years building up and gave that to Make-A-Wish,” Cottrell said. “And from there, it just kind of blew up a little bit.”
Through Make-A-Wish’s Adopt-A-Wish program — which requires a minimum of $10,000 to sponsor a child’s desired journey — the CMAC sent Sarah, who was diagnosed with leukemia, to Walt Disney World Resort.
The following year, True, also battling leukemia, saw his dream of visiting the landscapes and wildlife in Alaska come true. Abraham hoped to get away from his treatments for a brain tumor and just be kid for a while. In 2019, the CMAC made his dream of going to Disney World a reality.
And Carter’s 2020 wish is still pending. The young cancer patient is carefully selecting just the right fishing boat to spend some time on the lake.
The $10,000 that took 12 years to raise has become an annual thing now. The 2021 outing presented the fifth child with a sponsorship through Make-A-Wish, though Cottrell and Haas have not yet received details on the recipient or destination.
“(Make-A-Wish) is an amazing organization,” Haas said. It’s pretty rewarding to be able to sponsor wishes for kids that are going through way too much, more than any of these kids should have to go through.”
They always try and keep it local, too.
“We always ask for somebody that’s in Eastern Iowa, preferably Dubuque,” Cottrell said. “So far, we’ve had pretty good luck with that. They have all been fairly local.”
Last weekend’s CMAC Memorial Golf Outing marked its 20th anniversary, and fittingly, for the first time, it was completely full. One hundred forty-four golfers lined up at Bunker Hill Golf Course, on a scorching Sunday afternoon.
The tournament didn’t raise another $10,000, however. It nearly tripled.
The 2022 CMAC — which had participants from seven different states and Washington D.C. — raised a whopping $28,000 through loyal sponsors, donations and raffle prizes. The board hopes to use that for a high cost or international wish, and have enough leftover to partially sponsor a second child.
“The thing I take the most pride in with this is every year I get to call Make-A-Wish and tell them I got $10,000 for ya or $15,000 for ya,” Cottrell said. “This year, I get to tell them we’ve got a little bit more.”
Twenty-two summers ago, Cottrell was on the receiving end of a cart tipped over by Haas. Today, the two longtime friends play integral roles in fulfilling children’s wishes.
“I guess it means that everybody can grow up,” Cottrell said. “I never would have thought our group of dudes would grow up and put something on that’s meant this much and is worthwhile.
“The biggest thing for me with this whole thing is we get to come back and remember Casey as a core group. That core group is still playing and will never not play. That’s the best part for me. No. 2 for me, is being able to help out some really cool kids in the process.”
Those interested in contributing to the CMAC Memorial Fund, email cmacmemorial@gmail.com to inquiry about donations and sponsorship opportunities.
