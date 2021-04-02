Dubuque Wahlert entered last season with plenty of expectations. While the program was only served heartbreak last spring, those expectations haven’t changed with a return to the courts this month.
Area programs will also feature a slate of new coaches ready to take their programs to the next level.
Here is a capsule look at area boys tennis teams in Iowa this spring:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Andrew Roos (fourth year)
2019 record — 9-6
Key players — Kareem Kassas (Sr.), Colin Nelson (Sr.), Jake Althaus (Soph.)
Outlook — With a senior-heavy group, the Mustangs were posed for a successful spring last year behind Luke Althaus, Jack Kolker and Derek Wills. Those players sadly did not get a senior season on the courts, and now the lineup will look a bit different — but with promise. Kassas went 12-2 at No. 6 singles two years ago, but now he’s going to be taking the No. 1 spot. Luke’s younger brother, Jake, will be sliding in at No. 2, and two more brothers in Colin and Grant Nelson will help solidify the lineup. The Mustangs have the talent to stay in the thick of things this season, and they received a vote in the Class 2A Iowa coaches preseason poll.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coaches — Eric Lucy & Aimee Walsh (third year)
2019 record — 12-5
Key players — Charlie Fair (Sr.), Ricky Walker (Sr.), Nolan Martineau (Jr.)
Outlook — It was a heartbreaking 2020 spring for the Golden Eagles — but also for many in the Dubuque community. Former coach Julie Westercamp passed away last April after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. During her time, the beloved coach led Wahlert to two state championships. Then the season got canceled not long after she passed. Needless to say, this Wahlert team is anxious to compete and dedicate their efforts to their respected coach. Fair went 20-5 in 2019 at No. 1 singles, earned all-MVC first team and finished fourth at the 1A singles state tournament. He’s primed to have a stellar senior season and will lead the program. While partially unproven, the rest of the lineup is eager to prove itself after receiving a No. 2 ranking in the Iowa Class 1A coaches preseason poll. Walker will provide another senior leader to help along the lineup in a season where these Eagles will be clearly motivated.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coaches — Dave Hash & Pete Moldenhauer (first year)
2019 record — 9-9
Key players — Julian Nemmers (Sr.), Harrison Thompkins (Sr.), Will Lawless (Sr.)
Outlook — After eight seasons under Chris Burns, a new-look Rams team turns to a pair of familiar faces to lead the program in Hash and Moldenhauer. Both are Dubuque natives and Senior alums who each won mixed doubles state titles while with the Rams. Hash graduated in 1984 and Moldenhaur in 1987. Moldenhauer recently moved back to the area and serves as the director of tennis at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club. Senior was primed for a big spring last year with a lineup rich in senior leadership, but that chance was taken away. With top talents such as Dylan Fair and Josh Husemann graduated, the Rams will rely on Nemmers and Thompkins — who saw varsity action as a freshman, but missed his sophomore year due to injury and his junior year was canceled — to front the pack. The Rams received a vote in the Class 2A Iowa coaches preseason poll.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Brennan Koerperich (first year)
2019 record — 4-11
Key players — Cayle Hermsen (Sr.), Michael Kemp (Sr.), Hunter Kamp (Sr.)
Outlook — Karl Stubben led the resurgence of the Bobcat tennis program for 15 seasons, but he has moved to the Quad Cities and now assists with the Pleasant Valley boys’ program. In steps Koerperich, a former No. 1 player in singles and doubles for the Bobcats. He also played football and wrestled for WD and graduated in 2014, then went on to wrestle for Coe College. This is his first head coaching gig, and he’s excited to take over a fresh roster. The Bobcats graduated a slew of top talents and seniors who didn’t get a chance to compete last year, and now a group that last played as sophomores steps to the forefront to lead the lineup this spring.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Carroll Hammill (31st year)
2019 record — 5-3
Key players — Daniel Coyle (Sr.), Brady Digmann (Sr.), Logan Skladzien (Sr.)
Outlook — The Cardinals were set for a promising spring last year, but No. 1 Kaleb Flenker missed out on his senior season and is now graduated. There’s still returning talent, as Digmann won the No. 4 singles WaMaC title two years ago as a sophomore. After a 2-16 combined record the previous two seasons, Maquoketa rebounded with a strong effort in 2019 and is aiming to keep moving in the right direction.