MINERAL POINT, Wis. — After a quiet first half, Mineral Point senior Joah Filardo went off in the final 18 minutes, scoring 24 of his team-high 31 points as the Pointers handed Cuba City a 75-62 loss Thursday night at Mineral Point High School.
The Division 4 No. 5-ranked Pointers (19-3, 10-1) moved into sole possession of the top spot in the SWAL after dealing No. 3 Cuba City (19-2, 9-2) just their second loss of the season — both coming at the hands of the Pointers.
“Our guys really did a great job of making defensive adjustments in the second half and not allowing them any second chance shots,” Mineral Point coach Dan Burreson said. “We’re going to enjoy this one tonight, but we have some big games left yet.”
The Pointers, who trailed by 16 in the two teams’ first meeting, found themselves down six at the half. Cuba City went on to start the second half with a 10-2 run and led by as many as 14 following an Ian Hinderman basket.
“We have been in this position before, and we know we just have to take it one possession at a time,” Filardo said. “We keep focused and go back to our fundamentals. Tonight, we knew we had to do a better job defensively and on the boards.”
The Pointers’ offense then started to heat up with a 14-2 run of their own, including six straight points from Filardo, to pull to within two at 47-45 with 10:23 remaining.
“Joah is a senior who’s been through it, and he did a heck of a job for us in the second half,” Burreson said.
The Pointers’ defense continued to cause havoc on the Cubans, holding Max Lucey and Carter Olson without a field goal in the second half. Meanwhile, the Mineral Point offense used back-to-back layups from Leyton Bowers and a basket from Bodie Bossert to reclaim the lead at the 8:38 mark.
Back-to-back baskets from Filardo put the Pointers up, 60-54, and it was all Mineral Point after that as they outscored the Cubans 15-8 over the final four minutes.
The Cubans shot just 21 percent from the field in the second half. They were led by senior Mason Reese with 19 points, followed by Olson with 15, Hinderman with 13 and Lucey with 10.
Behind Filardo’s 31 points were Bowers with 19, Bossert with 13 and Dominik McVay with eight.
“We haven’t been able to beat Cuba City many times during my high school career, so to do it twice in one season is a pretty great feeling,” Filardo said.
The Pointers will take on Darlington Tuesday, while the Cubans face Fennimore.