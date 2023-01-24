Swimming
Dubuque Senior’s Zack Heiar competes in the 200-yard medley relay during their swim meet against Dubuque Hempstead at Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center in Dubuque on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

 JESSICA REILLY

Dubuque Senior swimmers earned six first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division accolades, the league announced Tuesday morning.

The Rams’ 200 medley relay team of William Fry (backstroke), Zack Heiar (breaststroke), Jarrett Herber (butterfly) and Walter Freund (freestyle) earned first-team distinction following Saturday’s conference meet at Linn-Mar. Heiar also made the first team in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, while Fry landed first-team accolades in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and Herber earned first team in the 50 freestyle.

