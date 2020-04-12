Casey Smith wanted two things in life.
Having attained both in coaching her beloved Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs and becoming a mother, the former star player for Hempstead is turning her attention fully to her busy family.
Smith resigned as Hempstead’s coach last month, ending three successful seasons leading her alma mater. Smith closed her tenure with a 38-30 record, earned three straight city titles and twice had the Mustangs on the brink of the program’s first-ever state tournament berth.
“It’s such a bittersweet decision to say the least,” said Smith, whose son, Harris, recently turned 1. “I’ve always wanted to coach at Hempstead. I grew up with my dad coaching and grew up around Hempstead basketball. It’s not just any high school or any program. It’s a program and school I have a very deep connection with and has made me into the person I am today.
“There’s two things I wanted in my whole life: that’s to coach basketball at Hempstead and to be a mom, and being a mom always trumps. I’m excited to raise Harris and grow our family. It’s a 100 percent family decision and I want to do my best as a mom and a wife. It’s all about family.”
The decision was made a little easier after her husband, Justin Smith — also a former Hempstead varsity coach who met Casey when she was coaching the Mustangs’ JV team — was recently promoted to University of Dubuque head women’s basketball coach after three years as an assistant. With their son, Harris, reaching his first birthday last week, family life is getting just a bit more chaotic.
“Ultimately, whether it’s his decision or my decision, we’re going to do what’s best for our family,” Casey Smith said. “He would have supported me and made adjustments so I could coach. But at the end of the day, I like putting my child to sleep every night. We’re so supportive of each other and now I just have to remember that I’m a wife now, not a coach on his coaching staff and that’s going to be an adjustment.”
In Smith’s first season — with her dad, Ron Breitbach, on the bench as her assistant — she led the Mustangs to a 16-7 record and reached the regional final, just one win shy of the Iowa state tournament. Hempstead finished 14-10 this past season and again battled to the regional final, but ultimately the program is still looking for its first trip to state.
“She meant a lot to us,” said Hempstead senior center Riley Kay, who set a program record with 45 points in a postseason victory this season. “When the coaching position became available, we went right to (athletic director Brian) Kuhle and let him know we wanted Casey. When she got the job, we were so excited. She’s such a positive person and tells it to us straight. She’s not going to sugar coat anything. Being able to talk to her at that level helped lead to our success.
“At the beginning of every season, she put up five fingers and said what comes first: faith, family, school, basketball, and friends or a social life. We’re sad that she’s leaving but she’s always believed that family comes first.”
Smith’s tenure as a coach was certainly strong, but she was arguably even better wearing the uniform for the Mustangs.
Under the tutelage of her father, Smith excelled with the Mustangs, graduating in 2005 as a two-time first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection while earning all-district and second-team all-state honors as a senior. She set Hempstead records for 3-point field goals made in a game, season and career, and set the mark for points per game.
Smith dropped a school-record 68 3-pointers in her final season while extending her Hempstead career record to 177, but she was a do-it-all force for the city champs. Smith made a tough move from forward to point guard her senior year and put up the best numbers of her career: 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.1 assists per game and scored a Hempstead single-game record of 35 points, a record that stood until Megan Gronau broke it in 2016 — which then fell to Kay.
“What Hempstead basketball means to me is a hard question,” Smith said. “Being a part of these kids’ lives for three years is hard to put into words. As any coach will tell you, the positive is that it’s year round, but the negative is that it’s year round. It’s so awesome to be around good people and that makes coaching easy and the decision to leave harder. But if you would have asked me a year after I was a player if I would prefer coaching to playing, I’d say no way. But coaching by far trumps them all.”