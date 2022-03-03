Bellevue’s Jensen Wedeking drives to the basket during a Feb. 10 game at Cascade. Wedeking is the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week after leading the Comets to their first state tournament berth since 1991.
Bellevue junior Jensen Wedeking can clearly remember how it felt following last season’s first-round tournament loss to Tipton.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week knew it was a feeling he never wanted to encounter again. Following countless hours of offseason dedication, Wedeking has helped the Comets to the program’s first state tournament appearance since the 1991 season.
“Jensen has always had that scoring mentality, but he’s really turned it on since we started the playoffs,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “He’s led us in scoring every game, and he’s helped us get over that hump.”
Jensen scored 18 points to help Bellevue rally past Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 58-54, in overtime, on Saturday in the Iowa Class 1A Substate 4 final at Clear Creek-Amana High School.
Last Tuesday, he poured in 35 points as the Comets knocked off Springville, 73-68, in the district final.
“I can see how much the work I’ve put in has helped my game, especially with my mid-range shot,” Wedeking said. “I knew that I was going to have to contribute more offensively in order for us to be playing past mid-February.”
Wedeking is shooting 40% from 3-point range and 47% from the field.
He averages 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Comets.
“This is my second year on the varsity and to still be playing in March is a great feeling,” he said.
During the district final against Springville, Wedeking was nearly unstoppable on the offensive end, going off for a career-high 35 points.
“That was the best shooting night I’ve ever had,” he said. “Everything was falling, even with defenders in my face.”
Added Knake: “Jensen wants the ball in his hands now; he has developed that confidence in his shot over the past year. His teammates realize they need to look for him. He can do it all, and he’s just a special player.”
Wedeking has also developed a knack for knocking down clutch shots. During the substate final against Gladbrook-Reinbeck, he hit the 3-pointer to send the game into overtime.
“He’s who we want to have the ball in crunch time,” Knake said. “He’s one of our leaders and he never backs down from taking those big shots.”
Wedeking also plays baseball and golf for the Comets, but basketball has always been his favorite.
“I’ve grown up playing basketball, and my dad was one of my coaches,” he said. “It is just something I’ve loved since I was little.”