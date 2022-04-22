Dubuque County will host a Midwest League baseball game for the first time since the 1976 season later this summer.
Minor League Baseball on Thursday morning announced that the Quad City River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will meet on Aug. 9 at the Major League Baseball stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The River Bandits are affiliated with the Kansas City Royals, and the Kernels are affiliated with the Minnesota Twins, adding to the regional interest in the game.
Two days later, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will meet in the second MLB at Field of Dreams Game.
Ticket information for both events will be announced at a later date.
“Being able to have our two Minor League Baseball teams in Eastern Iowa play a game in Dyersville is a perfect fit,” Morgan Sword, Major League Baseball’s executive vice president for baseball operations, said in a statement released by MiLB. “We are excited for our players and coaches, and we hope fans will take advantage of the opportunity to see a professional game at one of America’s most scenic ballparks.”
As recently as 2020, the state of Iowa fielded four teams in the Midwest League. But Major League Baseball eliminated the franchises in Burlington and Clinton in a restructuring of its developmental system prior to last season, and both communities landed teams in the wooden bat Prospects League for college underclassmen.
Dubuque County hasn’t hosted a Midwest League game since 1976, when the Houston Astros’ Class A affiliate departed Dubuque. The city hosted professional baseball in various leagues for 52 seasons beginning in 1879, but the original Petrakis Park, located at the end of Fourth Street near the Mississippi River, fell well short of professional standards and the Astros moved to Kissimmee, Fla., for the 1977 season.
A second Petrakis Park, located on Chaplain Schmitt Island, remains in use and serves as the home for Loras College, Dubuque Wahlert and semi-professional baseball games. In the mid-1980s, the newer Petrakis also hosted the Dubuque Mud Puppies in the Northwoods League, a wooden-bat summer collegiate league.
The Field of Dreams stadium hosted one of the most highly anticipated regular-season games on Aug. 12, when Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run into the cornfield in right field to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees. The game drew 5.87 million television viewers, the largest regular-season audience for an MLB game since 2005.
In the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams Game, the White Sox and Yankees wore jerseys to replicate their 1919 looks, and the two minor league teams will follow suit. The host River Bandits will become the Davenport Blue Sox, their off-and-on moniker from 1913 to 1937, while the Kernels will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, their identity from 1904-1932.
“We are thrilled to be able to host a game at such a perfect location for baseball fans from Eastern Iowa and around the world,” River Bandits owner Dave Heller said in a statement. “This is an opportunity that we have hoped for since MLB announced plans to build a ballpark in Dyersville, and to see it come to fruition is really exciting for our organization, and for the Kansas City Royals, our players and Bandit fans from across the region.”