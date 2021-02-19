A capsule look at tonight’s United States Hockey League game:
GREEN BAY GAMBLERS (16-7-2) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (11-15-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Green Bay won the only other meeting on Dec. 15, when former Saints goalie Aaron Randazzo stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 6-2 decision. The teams were scheduled to meet Dec. 26 and Jan. 22-23, but those games were postponed because of coronavirus issues. Including tonight, the teams will play seven more times.
Scouting Dubuque: After starting 1-10-0, the Saints have gone 10-5-1 to move within striking distance of the Eastern Conference’s fourth and final playoff spot. They trail fourth-place Team USA by five points. Dubuque reached the half-way point of the season on Sunday with a 4-3 victory at league-leading Chicago. The Saints rank 10th in power play success at 18.3% and last in penalty kill at 66.7%. But the Saints have been shorthanded a league-low 72 times; Chicago is next-lowest at 87. Tonight is Dubuque’s lone game of the weekend.
Scouting Green Bay: The Gamblers earned a pivotal three-game sweep in Muskegon last weekend to move within a point of the second-place Lumberjacks in the East with five fewer games played. Green Bay own’s the USHL’s top power play with a 32.1% conversion rate but ranks 10th in penalty kill at 76.8%. The Gamblers visit Team USA on Sunday and Monday.
Next level: Two former members of this year’s Saints team recently announced college commitments. Tommy Middleton, who has been a point-per-game forward since joining the NAHL’s Janesville Jets, will play for the new NCAA Division I program at St. Thomas University in the Twin Cities. And goaltender Reilly Herbst, who was traded to Omaha, will skate at Ohio State University in the fall.