The baseball programs at Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Senior will shed light on Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis a day after Major League Baseball holds its annual Lou Gehrig Day at ballparks across the country.
Informational booths, including accounts from tri-state residents impacted by the disease, will be available at both schools during Mississippi Valley Conference games on Friday. Senior hosts Cedar Rapids Kennedy, and Hempstead hosts Cedar Rapids Jefferson in doubleheaders scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.
The local initiatives were coordinated by Dr. Matthew Garrett, professor of sport management at Loras College.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
Major League Baseball launched a fundraising campaign in August 2017 to support The ALS Association’s new ALS Home Health Initiative and to raise money and awareness to develop a cure for the disease. The campaign has been promoted across MLB ballparks and via MLB’s media assets, including MLB.
Gehrig, a Hall of Fame first baseman known as the Iron Horse for his durability during a 17-year career with the New York Yankees, was diagnosed with ALS in 1939 at age 35 and died two years later. A seven-time all-star and two-time American League Most Valuable Player, he finished his career with a .340 batting average, 2,721 hits, 493 home runs and 1,995 runs batted in.
His “Luckiest Man on the Face of the Earth” farewell speech in 1939 at Yankee Stadium remains one of the baseball’s most iconic moments of the 20th century.
FASTPITCH HALL OF FAME TO INDUCT PAIR
The Dubuque Fastpitch Hall of Fame will induct Dave Viertel and Jeff Pustina during special ceremonies next weekend. The induction ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Joliet Center (formerly Knights of Columbus), 781 Locust St., in Dubuque. Cost is $10.
The on-field induction will take place at 5 p.m. the following day at McAleece Sports Complex. For more information contact Eric Wermke (ewernke@gmail.com), Dave Ludovissy (dludovissy@ludovissyandassociates.com) or Dave Saeugling (Dave.Saeugling@cesco.com).
FREED TO GUIDE GALENA ACTIVITIES PROGRAM
Ed Freed, who has won more than 150 games in 19 seasons as head coach of the Galena High School football program, will become the school’s new activities director at the end of the academic year.
He will replace Brett Noble, who is stepping down from the position.
BONIFAS TO TAKE OVER AS BELLEVUE A.D.
Bellevue High School baseball coach Pete Bonifas has been hired to take over as the activities director at the school. He will replace Dave Wright who will be retiring after 10 years in the position.
Bonifas, 41, is a Bellevue native who starred as a right-handed pitcher at Loras College before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 1999.
IATC HOSTING TRACK MEET NEXT WEEKEND
The Iowa Association of Track Coaches will host its annual outdoor track & field meet next Saturday at Iowa City West High School. The meet begins with track events at 9 a.m. and field events at noon. It is open to all high school athletes. For more information, visit www.iowarunjumpthrow.com.
