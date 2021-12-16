Mac May added another accolade to her UCLA volleyball legacy on Wednesday.
The former Dubuque Wahlert all-state outside hitter earned first-team all-American honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association a week after making the Pacific South all-regional team.
May, a graduate student, became just the third UCLA player to earn three AVCA All-American nods and the 17th in program history to be awarded AVCA first-team honors. She made the second team twice before elevating to the first team in her final season.
Earlier this season, May won her second Pac-12 Player of the Year award after leading the Bruins with 558 kills (4.85 kills per set) and 45 aces (0.39 aces per set). She ended her career as the only Bruins player to rank in the top three in kills (3rd, 2,065) and aces (3rd, 178) and is UCLA’s all-time leader with 510 sets played.
May floored 558 kills and ranked second in the Pac-12 and ninth in the nation in kills per set, leading the conference with 12 20-kill performances. She led the Bruins in kills in 25 of their 31 matches and posted a team-high nine double-doubles. She eclipsed 30 kills twice with 30 at San Diego on Sept. 9 and 39 at Washington State on Oct. 3 for the second-most kills ever in a single-match by a Bruin and most since Natalie Williams set the program record with 43 kills against Hawaii in Sept. 1991.
May finished her UCLA career leading the Bruins in their last 17 matches, including a match-high 17 kills at a .351 clip at Wisconsin in an NCAA regional semifinal defeat on Dec. 9.
Kolar repeats as academic all-American — The College Sports Information Directors of America named Iowa State University tight end Charlie Kolar to its Academic All-America Football Team on Wednesday. The son of former Wahlert and University Notre Dame volleyball standout Maria Rhomberg earned a spot on the first team,
Kolar, a native of Norman, Okla., became the first three-time first team CoSIDA Academic All-American in school history and also received the top honor by being named CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Football Team Member of the Year. He is the 16th FBS player in the history of the award to earn three first-team honors. He became the third Cyclones athlete to be the top scholar-athlete in a sport from CoSIDA, joining Lisa Koll (track & field in 2008-09) and Christina Hillman (track & field in 2015-16).
Kolar graduated in the fall of 2020 with a 3.99 cumulative GPA in mechanical engineering. In March of 2021, Kolar received the prestigious Wallace E. Barron All-University Senior Award, honoring outstanding seniors who display high character, outstanding achievement in academics and university/community activities. Last week, he collected the William V. Campbell Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best scholar-athlete football player.
Dubuque’s Geiman named all-American — University of Dubuque defensive back Tyler Geiman earned second-team all-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Geiman, a sophomore from Beach Park, Ill., totaled 59 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He also recorded eight interceptions and eight pass break-ups.
Central College quarterback Blaine Hawkins, a senior from Ankeny, Iowa, earned first-team honors. He was the only other American Rivers Conference player selected to the all-American team.
Wartburg hires Cochrane — Wartburg College this week named John Cochrane as its new athletic director, beginning Jan. 1. Cochrane’s resume includes stints at the University of Iowa, the University of Detroit Mercy and Cornell College. He also served as the commissioner of the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which later became the A-R-C.