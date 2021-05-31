Here is a capsule look at the Iowa state girls golf meets that feature local players, held Tuesday and Wednesday:
CLASS 4A
Site — Otter Creek Golf Course, Ankeny
Local qualifiers — Western Dubuque; Dubuque Hempstead’s Morgan Hawkins
Outlook — The Bobcats haven’t reached the state tournament as a team in seven years and plan on making the most of it. While not likely favored to win the team title after coming in second behind Cedar Falls at its regional meet, WD would have to be considered a dark-horse contender to win it. Freshman phenom McKenna Stackis has played strong all season and won the regional title with a 78, and senior Hannah Fangmann also qualified for state as an individual with an 84. This will mark Fangmann’s third trip to state, after placing 67th as a freshman and 17th two years ago. Along with a deep lineup that includes twins Ella and Hanna Kluesner, Gabi Fagerlind and Addy Jones, the Bobcats will be a threat. Also competing in the team race will be Pleasant Valley, Linn-Mar, Bettendorf, Southeast Polk, Marshalltown, Waukee, West Des Moines Valley and Dallas Center-Grimes.
Hawkins has clinched her third trip to the state meet, but her previous trips haven’t lived up to her standards. She placed 15th as a freshman, but dropped down to 26th two years ago. Hawkins has had a dynamite spring season, capturing city and Mississippi Valley Conference divisional titles, and her goal will be to land inside the top 10 to close out her career.
Fangmann and Hawkins are both continuing their careers at the NCAA Division III level. Fangmann will attend Wartburg, and Hawkins the University of Dubuque — fresh off a trip to the D-III nationals.
CLASS 3A
Site — River Valley Golf Course, Adel
Local qualifiers — Dubuque Wahlert; West Delaware
Outlook — Two years ago, the Golden Eagles captured their first state championship since 1974 and seventh in program history. Unable to follow up on that last spring due to the pandemic, the team was eager to compete this season. Wahlert fell under the radar most of the year against its tough MVC competitors, placing in the bottom half of its divisional. But when the 3A regional rolled around, good night. The Eagles dominated on their way to a regional crown as Anna Kalb, Ava Kalb and Katelyn Vaassen each qualified for state individually. Bree Buxton, Julia Busch and Maggie Heiar continue to improve behind them, and Wahlert should not be overlooked in its quest for an eighth championship.
West Delaware finished runner-up at its regional to qualify for state. Ella Koloc and Maylin Coates each qualified individually for the Hawks. Also competing in the team race will be Clear Lake, Monticello, Washington, Lisbon, Creston, ADM-Adel, Gilbert and Nevada.
Anna Nacos is one of the top players for Washington, and that name should ring a bell for Wahlert fans. Nacos was one of the key players who led the Eagles to the state crown two years ago, before family moved back to her native Washington. She played just the one season at Wahlert.
CLASS 1A
Site — Ames Golf & Country Club
Local qualifier — Edgewood-Colesburg’s Maddy Streicher
Outlook — Streicher locked up a regional title by shooting an 81 to punch her ticket to state for a third time. After placing 25th as a freshman, she jumped all the way up to fifth place as a sophomore. Streicher was a favorite to compete for the title last year before the season was canceled. Now in the final rounds of her senior year, Streicher should be in the hunt to contend for a state championship. Only two players shot better than Streicher at regionals — Lynnville-Sully’s Greenlee Smock (73) and Algona Bishop Garrigan’s Kelly Baade (78).