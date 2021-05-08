Clarke’s baseball season came to an end on Friday, but the Pride did take home some individual accolades.
The Pride lost a heartbreaker, 10-8 in 10 innings, to William Penn on Friday in the Heart of America Conference tournament to close their season. Peter Torres led Clarke with three hits, while Cascade native Bryce Simon and Tavan Shahidi added two hits apiece.
Clarke closed its season at 33-18 overall and 20-10 in the HAAC.
The Heart did release its all-conference team and the Pride were well-represented. Hempstead grad Connor Crabill represented the Pride on the first team.
Dubuque Senior grad Jacob Kirman landed on the second team, along with Shahidi, Simon and Alex Thomas. Donovyn Curiel, Travis McFarland and Torres garnered honorable mention.
Simpson 1-0, Dubuque 0-6 — At Indianola, Iowa: The Spartans got six strong innings from Jordan Nelson in the first game but Simpson scored the game’s only run in the seventh. Aiden Sullivan threw a six-inning gem in Game 2 as the Spartans (13-20, 11-15 American Rivers Conference) salvaged a split.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Hermann, Tigges all-conference — Two members of Clarke’s softball team were recognized on the Heart of America all-conference team. Lindsey Herrmann, who led the Pride with a .391 batting average landed on the second-team. Sydney Tigges led Clarke in home runs and was honorable mention.
Simpson 3-6, Dubuque 1-2 — At Dubuque: The Spartans managed just four hits in the opener. Deanna Origer had two hits and Morgan Turnmire homered in Game 2, but the Spartans were swept.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Duhawks, Spartans at Dr. Tucker — At Rock Bowl: Loras and Dubuque both competed at the Dr. Tucker Open and rolled up numerous victories.
Josh Smith (200), Shamari Scott (400) and Mike Jasa (800) won gold for the Duhawk men, while Zachary Naatz captured the shot put and hammer throw for UD.
For the women, Loras’ Elayna Bahl swept the 100 and 400 hurdles, and won the high jump.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Senior 5, Western Dubuque 4 —At Meyer Courts: Natalie Kaiser and Maddy Sampson-Brown earned early singles victories for the Rams and teamed up in doubles as Senior edged Western Dubuque.
prep softball
Eastland 9, Warren/Stockton 5 — At Warren, Ill.: Elaina Martin went 4-for-4 and Elise Adelman 2-for-4 for the Warhawks, but Eastland scored five early runs and never looked back.
Platteville 11, Cuba City 1 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The Hillmen put up 10 runs over the final two innings to break open a tight contest. Kiah Williams went 3-for-4, while Delaney Johnson and Maddie Cooley added two hits apiece.
Bosocobel 9-10, Southwestern 4-0 —At Boscobel, Wis.: Boscobel scored seven runs in the first two innings of the opener to run away with Game 1. Sarah Knowles homered in the second game as the Bulldogs rolled to a sweep on Thursday.
Fennimore 13-13, Darlington 2-3 —At Darlington, Wis.: Brynn Peterson went 4-for-6 in the opener and added two more hits in Game 2 as the Golden Eagles breeezed pat the Redbirds.
Potosi/Cassville 10, Seneca 6 — At Potosi, Wis.: Shae Siegert had two hits and a homer while Paige Siegert added two hits. Jessica Noonan went deep as well to lead Potosi/Cassvile to victory.
PREP BASEBALL
Mineral Point 7-16, Cuba City 1-11 —At Cuba City, Wis.: Liam Stumpf was strong on the mound for the Pointers in the opener. Leyton Bowers and Gunnar Gorgen had three hits apiece in Game 2 as the Pointers outslugged the Cubans to earn the sweep.
boys PREP soccer
Linn-Mar 5, Wahlert 2 — At Steele Field: Nathan Donovan continued his scoring onslaught with Wahlert’s only two goals, but the Eagles fell at home.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Bellevue claims River Valley crown — At Anamosa, Iowa: Bellevue scored 108 points to hold off Monticello’s 102 to win the River Valley Conference championship on Thursday night. Cascade finished sixth.
Brady Griebel won the 1,600 for the Comets, clocking in at 4:32.50 and just a fraction ahead of Tipton’s Caleb Shumaker. Griebel finished runner-up in the 800 and 3,200.
Cascade’s Jackson McAleer won the 400 hurdles in 57.06 seconds.
Vikings finish 5th — At Alburnett, Iowa: Edgewood-Colesburg finished fifth at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on Thursday, with Maquoketa Valley taking runner-up and Bellevue Marquette placing 13th.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Comets finish 6th — At Anamosa, Iowa: Bellevue scored 56 points and finished sixth at the River Valley Conference meet on Thursday, and Cascade finished eighth.
Shayla Oster led the Comets, capturing gold in the discus with a throw of 126 feet, 10 inches. She also took runner-up in the shot put.
Cascade picked up a pair of victories in the 4x400 and shuttle hurdle relays.
Mohawks take 6th — At Alburnett, Iowa: Bellevue Marquette finished sixth at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on Thursday. Maquoketa Valley placed fourth and Edgewood-Colesburg took ninth.
Allison Kettmann won the 400 hurdles for the Mohawks in 1:11.06, and Emma Callaghan captured the shot put at 33 feet even.