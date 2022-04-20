EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — An East Dubuque offense clicking on all cylinders can be a scary thing.
The Warriors cranked up the throttle on Tuesday.
Ten different players scored a run, and eight spots in the lineup drove in a run as East Dubuque rolled to a 14-2 five-inning victory over River Ridge/Scales Mound at East Dubuque High School.
Angel Reyes struck out five in a four-hitter as the Warriors improved to 7-4 overall and evened their Northwest Upstate Illini Conference mark at 2-2.
“We all went up there confidently, took our time and waited for our pitch to hit. When it came, we did what we set out to do,” said East Dubuque leadoff hitter Brevin Lee, who doubled twice and reached base three times in four plate appearances.
Lee, Reyes and Sam Huntington each went 2-for-3 and scored two runs. Huntington and Ben Montag drove in two runs apiece for the Warriors.
Brody Tashner, Sam Stewart, Eben Sertle, Sam Bowman, Montag, Jackson Wiedeman and Jacob Ricke also scored runs for the Warriors. Bowman was the only starter who didn’t drive in a run for East Dubuque, but he reached base three times, scored two runs and stole a base.
“We’re starting to click on all cylinders here,” Warriors coach Brandon Tashner said. “We looked at that lineup tonight and really liked it before the game. It’s just starting to come together. We’ve got to take advantage when we get guys out in scoring position and we obviously did that tonight.”
River Ridge/Scales Mound struck for a run in the top of the first inning after Reyes issued a one-out walk and Wildcats starting pitcher Maddox Knauer drove a 2-0 pitch to the fence in left for a 1-0 lead.
On a windier day atop the hill in East Dubuque, it might have cleared the fence.
Reyes expressed the same thought after the game that Knauer had on the way to the dugout: “I thought it was out.”
Reyes settled down after that, though, retiring the next five batters he faced. He worked out of a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the third before East Dubuque broke the game open in the bottom half.
Lee lined a double off the tip of third baseman Zayden Ellsworth’s glove and into the left-field corner for a leadoff double. Reyes was hit by a pitch and Brody Tashner singled to left to load the bases. Colin Suter bounced to Knauer, who threw home to start a potential double play, but catcher George Winter couldn’t hang on to the throw as the run scored.
Huntington punched a two-run single to center and Montag blasted a two-run double to the left-field fence. One run scored on a wild pitch and another came home on a passed ball to give the Warriors a 9-1 lead. Reyes’ single to right made it 10-1.
By the time the Wildcats (4-10, 1-3 NUIC) finally escaped, 12 batters had stepped to the plate and eight of the first nine batters came around to score.
“The disappointing part tonight was the defense,” River Ridge/Scales Mound coach Jeremy Knauer said. “The game completely got away from us in the third inning. We had three balls that should have been caught and we should have been out of the inning with no runs scored.”
“It just completely got away from us and instead of chasing three runs, four runs, we’re chasing eight runs, 10 runs, 12 runs, and then you are completely disconnected. We have to play better defense. If we play better defense, that’s a whole different game.”
Sertle doubled off the base of the fence in right center with one out in the fourth as Huntington came around to score. East Dubuque brought three more runs home in the inning on a bases-loaded walk and two wild pitches.
Maddox Knauer singled to left in the top of the fifth to score Dylan Diehl.