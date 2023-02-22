The University of Wisconsin-Platteville turned to a familiar face to guide a wrestling program currently under NCAA investigation.

Chris Walter, who served as head coach in the program from 1997 through 2014, returned to the Pioneers as acting head coach following the departure of head coach Trevor Kittleson, assistant Matt Randone and graduate fellow Edward Smith.

