The University of Wisconsin-Platteville turned to a familiar face to guide a wrestling program currently under NCAA investigation.
Chris Walter, who served as head coach in the program from 1997 through 2014, returned to the Pioneers as acting head coach following the departure of head coach Trevor Kittleson, assistant Matt Randone and graduate fellow Edward Smith.
According to WMTV in Madison, UW-Platteville officials confirmed the trio is no longer employed by the university amid an ongoing investigation by the NCAA. The school and the NCAA cannot comment on pending or potential investigations due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools.
Walter, a former standout at the University of Wisconsin, coached 31 national qualifiers and nine all-Americans in his previous stint at Platteville. He coached 16 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champions and 15 WIAC runner-up finishers.
Martin honored by A-R-C — Loras College’s Sami Martin earned the American Rivers Conference women’s basketball player of the week award after she led the 24th-ranked Duhawks to a pair of impressive victories last week. The Platteville, Wis. native scored a career-high 30 points in Wednesday night’s rivalry matchup at the University of Dubuque, leading Loras to a 62-45 win. She followed that with a 13-point, 14-rebound double-double on Saturday that helped Loras upset No. 20 Wartburg College, 63-55.
Murphy collects honor — Loras’ Holden Murphy won the A-R-C indoor field athlete of the week award. The Benton, Wis., native won the weight throw event at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Indoor Eagle Open with a mark 18.84 meters, which eclipsed his own program record. The mark ranks sixth in Division III this season. He also finished second in the shot put.
Edwards runs to award — Loras’ Marion Edwards earned the A-R-C indoor track weekly honor after a stellar weekend in La Crosse. The Chicago native won the 60-meter and 400-meter races. She ran a 7.60 in the 60-meter finals, marking a career best and moving her up to third in Division III this season, and a 57.78 in the 400-meters to lead the way for a 1-2-3 finish for the Duhawks.
Christopher honored by A-R-C — The A-R-C selected Wartburg College’s Breya Christopher, a former River Ridge (Ill.) standout, as its indoor field performer of the week. She won the triple jump with a leap of 11.91 meters at LaCrosse on Friday and broke the conference record and Wartburg’s school record in the high jump at 1.75 meters on Saturday in a home meet. Her record in high jump also places her second on the NCAA Division III qualifying list while finishing atop the podium at the event.
WIAC honors Mackiewicz — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Ella Mackiewicz as its women’s basketball player of the week. The freshman guard from Shawnee, Kan., helped the Pioneers reach the WIAC Tournament with a team-high 23 points in a 61-52 win over No. 16-ranked UW-Whitewater on Feb. 15. Mackiewicz finished just shy of a double-double with nine rebounds and added a pair of steals as the Pioneers swept the Warhawks in the regular season for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign.
Digman collects weekly honor — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Skye Digman earned the WIAC women’s indoor field athlete of the week award. The senior from Platteville, Wis., swept the shot put with a heave of 48 feet, 2 inches and the 20-pound weight throw with a fling of 63-9 1/2 at the UW-La Crosse Eagle Open on Feb. 17. Both of her marks set facility records, and both currently rank first on the NCAA Division III honor roll.
Verastegui helps UNI to 3rd — Natalia Verastegui, a senior who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, helped the University of Northern Iowa women’s swimming team finish third at the Missouri Valley Conference meet at the University of Iowa. She swam on the third-place 800 freestyle relay and 10th-place 200 free relay while finishing 16th in the 200.
Loras men 3rd at A-R-C swimming — Loras placed third in the inaugural A-R-C men’s swimming & diving meet this weekend at Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Caden Gillmore and Brad LaGrange earned five third-place finishes each in the meet, while Dubuque Senior grad Brian Day swam on three third-place relays.
Schiro 2nd at A-R-C swimming — Loras’ Nina Schiro finished second in two events — the 100 and 200 backstrokes — in the inaugural A-R-C women’s swimming & diving meet in Cedar Rapids. Dubuque Senior grad Molly Strohmeyer swam on the third-place 400 medley relay as the Duhawks placed fifth in the team standings.
Hoffman headed to Clarke — Cascade softball player Taryn Hoffman signed a national letter of intent to play at Clarke University. As a junior last season, she batted .282 (22-for-78) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs and 12 RBIs.
