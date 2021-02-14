The Iowa boys prep basketball postseason is priming to kick into full gear in Class 2A and 1A on Monday.
With the exception of a couple of first-round games in 1A last Friday, the district quarterfinals are Monday for both classes.
Class 2A and 1A each run the same schedule, with the quarterfinals on Monday, the semifinals following on Thursday, and the district championship games played on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Substate finals are then contested on Saturday, Feb. 27, with the winners of those games booking their trips to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on March 8-12.
Here is a look at the district brackets featuring area teams in Class 2A/1A:
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 7
Schedule — Monday’s quarterfinals: Oelwein (4-17) at Jesup (11-10), Postville (3-15) at North Fayette Valley (17-4); Thursday’s semifinals: Oelwein/Jesup winner at Dyersville Beckman (13-7), Postville/North Fayette Valley winner at Waukon (14-5); District final on Feb. 23 at West Delaware High School.
Beckman stat leaders — Padraig Gallagher (12.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Jack Gehling (10.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Logan Goeken (8.8 ppg, 4 apg).
Outlook — The Trailblazers are continuing to find their way since senior leader and elite guard Mason White went down for the season with a torn ACL. After a 7-0 start, Beckman is just 6-7 since but has been starting to see an increase in production from other players. The Blazers are still talented enough to outlast their semifinal opponent, but a showdown with Waukon or upstate North Fayette Valley could be a tough draw in the district final.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 8
Schedule — Monday’s quarterfinals: Bellevue (6-15) at Tipton (7-13), Cascade (6-15) at Anamosa (12-6); Thursday’s semifinals: Bellevue/Tipton winner at West Branch (17-2), Cascade/Anamosa winner at Northeast Goose Lake (10-7); District final on Feb. 23 at a site yet to be determined.
Bellevue stat leaders — Colby Sieverding (16.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.3 apg), Cole Heim (6.2 ppg, 3.1 apg), Jackson Mueller (5.7 ppg).
Cascade stat leaders — Eli Green (8.3 ppg, 5 rpg), Cole McDermott (5.7 ppg, 4 rpg), Jackson McAleer (5.1 ppg, 1.4 apg).
Outlook — The Comets have been streaky this season, but if the electric Colby Sieverding can get it going, anything can happen. Bellevue should compete with Tipton, but the favorite in the bracket is absolutely a very tough West Branch team. If the Cougars can find their offense, they can test both Anamosa and Northeast, but it would be an upset for anyone to get past the 10th-ranked Bears.
Substate final — The winners of these two districts will collide in a substate final on Feb. 27 at a site yet to be determined.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 5
Schedule — Monday’s quarterfinals: West Central (4-17) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck (14-3), Waterloo Christian (11-11) at Tripoli (12-8), Don Bosco (4-15) at Dunkerton (16-5), East Buchanan (6-15) at Maquoketa Valley (10-11); Thursday’s semifinals: West Central/Gladbrook-Reinbeck winner vs. Waterloo Christian/Tripoli winner, Don Bosco/Dunkerton winner vs. East Buchanan/Maquoketa Valley winner; District final on Feb. 23 at Independence High School.
Maquoketa Valley stat leaders — Andrew Holtz (13.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg), Avery Holtz (9.3 ppg, 4 apg), AJ Ambundo (8.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg).
Outlook — The Wildcats have the ability to go on a run, but this bracket favors Dunkerton and Gladbrook-Reinbeck. There’s no ranked teams here, however, so it’s a district that’s up for grabs.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 6
Schedule — Monday’s quarterfinals: Central Elkader (6-16) at Wapsie Valley (16-4), Clayton Ridge (11-9) at South Winneshiek (14-6), MFL/Mar-Mac (7-14) at Edgewood-Colesburg (15-5), Lansing Kee (11-10) at Turkey Valley (13-6); Thursday’s semifinals: Central Elkader/Wapsie Valley winner vs. Clayton Ridge/South Winneshiek winner, MFL/Ed-Co winner vs. Kee/Turkey Valley winner; District final on Feb. 23 at a site yet to be determined.
Clayton Ridge stat leaders — Caleb Helle (14.3 ppg, 5 apg, 4.3 rpg), Will Speilbauer (13.5 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Caden Palmer (13.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
Edgewood-Colesburg stat leaders — Parker Rochford (16.3 ppg, 4.7 apg, 4.2 rpg), Jack Wiskus (11.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Mason Ashline (10 ppg, 5.1 rpg).
Outlook — Another district with no ranked teams, this is seemingly another group of programs where anyone can come out on top. The Vikings certainly fit that mold, with the dynamic Parker Rochford being able to score and create plays for his teammates. Wapsie Valley is receiving votes in the latest Iowa poll, and it could come down to Ed-Co and the Warriors for the district crown.
Substate final — The winners of these two districts will collide in a substate final on Feb. 27 at West Delaware High School.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 7
Schedule — Monday’s quarterfinals: North Cedar (7-15) at Easton Valley (18-0), Bellevue Marquette (7-11) at Prince of Peace (12-7), Wyoming Midland (5-14) at Wapello (14-3), Morningstar Academy (0-5) at Calamus-Wheatland (10-10); Thursday’s semifinals: North Cedar/Easton Valley winner vs. Marquette/Prince of Peace winner, Midland/Wapello winner vs. Morningstar/Wheatland winner; District final on Feb. 23 at Clinton High School; District champ will face the District 8 champ in a substate final on Feb. 27 at Maquoketa High School.
Marquette stat leaders — Carson Michels (29.7 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 2.1 apg), Caden Kettmann (6 ppg, 1.2 apg), Aza Berthel (6.3 ppg, 2.5 apg).
Outlook — Carson Michels is Mr. Do-It-All for the Mohawks, and the senior guard ranks third in all of Iowa with 534 points this season. He also averages a double-double and is usually racking up those numbers with two or three defenders coming at him. Michels recently became the 11th player in Mohawks history to notch 1,000 career points. While Marquette was swept during the regular season by Prince of Peace and No. 4-ranked Easton Valley, it’s hard to count them out as long as Michels is on the floor.