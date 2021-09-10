GALENA, Ill. — For the last several seasons, Lena-Winslow has been a thorn in the side of the Galena Pirates.
Galena was searching for its first victory over the Panthers since 2014, when they defeated them twice that season. The second victory being a postseason quarterfinal matchup that sent the Pirates to the state semifinals.
Since then, it has been all Panthers. And in convincing fashion.
The closest contest in the last six seasons took place in last year’s alternative spring schedule when Le-Win handed Galena its only loss in a defensive grind, 14-7, to claim the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference North Division title.
The Panthers extended that streak to seven in row on Friday with a 20-0 methodical, workman-like victory at Galena High School.
“They are just big, strong, physical and they wear you down,” Galena coach Ed Freed said. “We competed hard and we didn’t give up the big play. We made them earn their touchdowns and I thought we battled.”
Entering the game, Lena-Winslow has averaged 50 points per contest in its two blowout victories.
An opening seven-play drive for the Panthers carried them into the Galena red zone, but the Pirates forced a turnover on downs after a fourth-down stop. Midway through the first quarter, Ethan Hefel stymied another Le-Win drive with an interception.
Unfortunately, they were not able to parlay the stops into offensive production, going three-and-out on their only two possessions of the quarter.
The Panthers (3-0) went ahead at 8:15 of the second quarter after a 13-play drive that chewed up over 6 minutes of clock and culminated with an Ethan Fye 8-yard rushing score.
Galena punted again on the next drive, setting up another long ground attack drive for Le-Win. The 12-play possession ended with another Fye touchdown, this time from 3 yards out, and a 14-0 advantage.
By the end of the first half, the Panthers dominated the time of possession, controlling the ball for 17 of the 24 minutes of play.
Freed said that played a factor in his defense wearing down, but gave credit to Le-Win’s approach.
“When you’re playing that many snaps (on defense) it does play a part, but that’s what (Lena-Winslow) does best, they just try to wear you out. To counter that, we have to be able to get some first downs, even if we don’t score. We had too many three-and-outs in that first half.”
An early third-quarter fumble by Galena set up another scoring drive for the Panthers. Fye rushed for his third touchdown of the game from the 3-yard line after a 10-play grinding drive that put the game out of reach.
The Pirates (1-2) mustered just 97 yards of total offense on the night, but Freed says his team can use this loss as a learning tool heading into another big game next week at Stockton.
“They are a good team and when you play a good team, you learn a lot about your team and there are a lot of things that we are going to take from this,” he said. “We need to get a ‘W’ next week and I’m confident that our guys are going to do everything they can to prepare.”