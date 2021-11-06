Andrew Gantenbein joined an exclusive club last winter by taking a simple one-match-at-a-time approach.
So, there’s no need to change his philosophy as the defending champion of the prestigious Eagle Point Software/Brunswick Big 10 tournament. The 64-man, double-elimination event opens at 5 p.m. tonight at Cherry Lanes.
“When you win this tournament, you do garner a certain amount of respect from the bowling community around here,” the 24-year-old Cuba City, Wis., native said. “If there’s kind of a target on my back because I’m the defending champion, I’m not worried about it. I just want to go out, bowl my game and hopefully it’s enough to move on to the next round.
“This tournament always has a lot of buzz in the area because there’s no other scratch tournament like it. But you can’t let it get in your head. You have to treat every opponent with respect and give it everything you have. Hopefully, that’s enough to make another run at it.”
Gantenbein won seven matches on the final weekend to claim the $1,500 top prize last year. He beat winners’ bracket champion John Biver, 763-662 and 623-618, on the final Sunday for his first Big 10 title.
The Big 10 relocated to Cherry Lanes last fall, months after the closing of long-time home Creslanes.
Along with it came a new sponsor and a slight shift in format. Instead of being a Saturday night event, organizers had a few weekends with action on both Saturday and Sunday. That will continue for the first two weekends of this year’s event.
Also returning this year will be spectators. Toward the end of last year’s event, Cherry Lanes had to limit spectators to a handful of people due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.
“Having a crowd will definitely make matches a lot different,” Gantenbein said. “When you have a big crowd, like you always see in the first couple of weekends, it only adds to the pressure and the excitement of the tournament.
“It did seem a little weird at the end of last year’s tournament to not have crowds there, but that’s understandable. I’m glad we even got to have a tournament. But it’s going to be a lot more exciting to have crowds back.”
Gantenbein will square off with 2015 Big 10 champion Terry Cottrell in the opening round tonight. Biver will meet another former Big 10 champion, Tyler Kohl, in another first-rounder. Former champions Bob Hochrein, Jason Lanser and Stephen Habel also return to the field.
For the second straight year, former Dubuque Hempstead teammates P.J. Connolly and Devin Eudaley will square off in the first round. Connolly earned a 555-533 decision last year.
Joe Pregler was the top qualifier with a 1,467, followed by Stefan Sheffield (1,466), Josh Oertel (1,460), Cody Beck (1,425) and Hochrein 1,409.