They absolutely needed that.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints scored six goals in the first period alone Friday night en route to a 10-2 blitz of Team USA’s U17 squad at Mystique Community Ice Center. Dubuque (17-19-4) pulled within eight standings points of Team USA (20-15-6) for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference heading into the final month of the season.
Just a night earlier, the Americans frustrated the Saints by winning 5-4 in a shootout.
“This was huge. We’re in a playoff race with them so it’s a four-point swing — we get the two points and they don’t get the two,” Saints captain P. J. Fletcher said. “And it was just as important to have a bounce-back game after last night.
“(Thursday) night was super frustrating. But, in the back of our heads we knew we could have won that game if we hunkered down in the third period. But that fueled our fight tonight and helped us get a win.”
Fletcher opened the scoring at 3:52 by burying a cross-crease pass by Connor Kurth for his 10th of the season. Andrei Buyalsky also assisted.
Henry Thrun doubled the lead 4:02 later with his fifth of the year. He gathered the rebound of a blocked shot in the neutral zone, weaved through traffic and beat goalie Cameron Korpi for a 4-on-4 goal.
The Saints then scored four goals in a 5:43 span.
While short handed, Kenny Connors found Matt Savoie alone in front for his 14th of the year at 10:59.
Riley Stuart made it 4-0 with his fifth of the year on a laser from the left wing to chase Korpi. Robert Cronin greeted Tyler Muszelik with a goal on the next shot 32 seconds later. Stephen Halliday got the puck to the net front and Cronin roofed his 19th of the year.
Fletcher rounded out the scoring at 15:42 with his 11th on a beautiful backhand from in tight. Daniyal Dzhaniyev and Zane Demsey assisted.
The Saints scored the six goals on just 12 shots and held Team USA to eight shots.
Max Montes joined the fun with an unassisted short handed goal 89 seconds into the middle frame to make it 7-0. He scored his sixth of the season by converting a self-created off-man rush with Savoie.
“The key was just staying positive after a rough game (Thursday) night,” Montes said. “Pucks didn’t go our way in that one. But we kept playing our game and it worked out for us.
“It’s a relief to win this one. We should have won the first one, so this gets some of the weight off our chest. And it gives us confidence going into (tonight’s) game over in Waterloo.”
The Americans got goals from Maddox Fleming and Frank Nazar in the first half of the second period to pull within 7-2. But Montes answered with his second goal of the night at 16:02. He scored on the rebound of a Dzhaniyev shot.
Braden Doyle padded the lead with a power play goal 1:51 into the third. His fifth goal of the season came unassisted on a wrist shot during a power play and delayed penalty call.
Savoie put the Saints into double digits with a power play goal set up by Halliday and Riley Rosenthal at 13:40 of the third.