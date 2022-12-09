BELLEVUE, Iowa — Jensen Wedeking draws plenty of attention from defenses, and deservedly so.
Bellevue’s electric senior guard can score from anywhere on the floor. But, if your defense sinks a little too much toward him, Hunter Putman is here to remind you what a mistake that could be.
Wedeking scored 14 points each half for a game-high 28 points, then Putman closed the door on Galena with 14 of his 21 points in the second half as the Comets pulled away from the Pirates, 61-46, on Thursday night at Bellevue High School in a big-time matchup of programs with high goals on other sides of the Mississippi River.
“Hunter is a guy where every time we need a shot, he steps in and is clutch,” Wedeking said. “He’ll hit those shots and we’re all confident in him. He’s a go-to guy.”
The duo makes one heck of a backcourt combination for the Comets, who improved to 5-0 on the season.
“We work a great two-man game,” said Putman, a junior. “He knows how to skip the ball, he knows how to shoot the ball, and he’s just a great player. I love playing with him.”
Connor Glasgow led the Pirates (4-3) with 25 points, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter as he desperately tried to will his team back with a rally that never fully materialized. Galena finished 19-for-57 shooting from the field for a 33.3% clip.
“We have to work together better and hustle a lot more,” Glasgow said. “We can get the offensive rebounds and putbacks, but we need to run our offense better to both sides. We really just went to one side and that kind of got us in the end. You have to give it to Jensen. He played a heck of a game.”
The first quarter belonged to the Pirates, as Bellevue struggled shooting and committed five turnovers. Glasgow benefitted from many second-chance opportunities, crashing the boards and scoring eight points as Galena took an 8-2 lead and held a 14-9 advantage at the end of the period.
“They were definitely beating us in the first quarter, but our defense is what helped us switch it around in the second quarter,” Putman said. “Second half we came out on fire, got three or four stops in a row and it just turned around from there.”
Glasgow’s runner in the lane took Galena’s lead to 18-11 at the 5-minute mark of the second quarter, but the Comets turned it around with a 14-2 run the rest of the way.
Putman’s little jumper in the lane counted plus the foul to pull within 18-17, then he added a trey to put the Comets in front. Wedeking connected on a fadeaway as Bellevue cranked up on the defensive end for a 25-20 lead at the break.
“We just went into the locker room and said defense is what got us going,” Wedeking said. “Pressure turns into run outs and that’s what gets us going and helps build our lead.”
Wedeking split defenders for a slick take to the rim, then Putman added a 3 as the Comets kept grinding for a 35-26 advantage heading to the fourth. Glasgow’s and-1 drive and short jumper cut the deficit to 38-33, but Wedeking answered with a jumper before Putman and Cameron Casel delivered consecutive steals and layups for a 44-33 lead.
Putman added another trey and a score off a steal to make it 53-41 with 2:30 remaining.
“It feels good, but we have a big test tomorrow at Monticello,” Wedeking said. “We’ll see what we can do down there and hope to get a win there, too.”
