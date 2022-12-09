12082022-bellevuevsgalenabball3-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Bellevue’s Jensen Wedeking drives around Galena’s Parker Studtmann during their game Thursday in Bellevue, Iowa. Wedeking scored 28 points in the Comets’ 61-46 victory.

 Stephen Gassman

BELLEVUE, Iowa — Jensen Wedeking draws plenty of attention from defenses, and deservedly so.

Bellevue’s electric senior guard can score from anywhere on the floor. But, if your defense sinks a little too much toward him, Hunter Putman is here to remind you what a mistake that could be.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.