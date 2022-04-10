Dallas Klein and Kenneth Giles were sitting around watching football and lamenting losing sports bets.
There had to be a better way to make a little money utilizing one’s sports knowledge that was more profitable than sports gambling.
At the same time, stock market investors were focusing on a boom among users of an app called Robin Hood, which allowed the average Joe to start investing in the stock market and led to a boom on stocks deemed undervalued by a group of investors from the social media forum Reddit.
The idea sprang up from there.
Why couldn’t there be a stock market for sports teams, where fans could buy and sell shares of their favorite teams, or those expected to perform well?
Rian Weber, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate, and Patton Fitzpatrick, all friends and graduates of St. Thomas University, pitched in to co-found SimBull Sports Exchange about 15 months ago.
Three months later the company’s website was being used by family and friends and started to get positive reviews. About eight months ago, they started pushing it toward the public.
SimBull now has 12,000 registered users and has seen more than $500,000 deposited with the site by users. The group got a further boost by being selected for the TechStars accelerator program, which should give the company even more momentum toward its goal of becoming a $100 million company.
“It kind of clicked in their head, ‘hey, why can’t you invest in sports teams and invest in what you know, invest in sports?’” said Weber, the company’s chief marketing officer and a 2016 Wahlert graduate who played football, soccer and golf.
The idea is pretty simple.
A user registers on the site — simbull.com — and can then purchase shares of teams. Weber says shares of all teams from the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL, along with college football teams, are available.
The cap currently is set at 100 shares per team, but the price of each share fluctuates with supply and demand, along with market expectations for that team’s future performance.
Just like Wall Street.
“SimBull is the way that fans can profit off their sports knowledge,” Weber said. “It’s all peer-to-peer market-based. Unlike gambling, SimBull, the house, is not dictating whether or not you make money. We don’t make the odds, we don’t make any lines, we don’t determine any price fluctuations. When there’s more offers to buy teams, price goes up. If a team is doing poorly, people are going to put in offers to sell that team and the price goes down, just like the stock market. So, you make money with price appreciation or lose money with price depreciation. That’s generally how it works. It models the stock market. I say if Robin Hood and DraftKings had a baby, that would kind of be SimBull.”
Stockholders don’t just make money off the sale of their stock, though. Each share earns a win payout for each team victory, sort of like dividends that traditional stockholders share.
The company makes its money from 1% transaction fees from each trade of stock, and advertising and data deals.
“The win payout part of it, in the NFL, for each share you own, because there’s only 16 regular-season games and a handful of playoff games, you get $0.50 per share you own per win,” Weber said.
In Major League Baseball, where teams play 10 times as many games, the individual win payout is between $0.05 and $0.10 per share.
“It correlates to the number of games,” Weber said.
The average share price for an NFL team is between $35 and $40, Weber said. The highest-priced team, predictably, is the Kansas City Chiefs at $54.53 per share. The Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals were second highest — and illustrates how profitable the idea could potentially be for its users compared to a simple futures bet with a traditional sportsbook.
“On the day Joe Burrow was drafted, (the Bengals) were somewhere around $17 a share,” Weber said. “If you were somebody who said ‘OK, I’m really high on Joe Burrow,’ in the traditional world, the only way you could really make money off that is you could place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl the year after he got drafted or this last year. You would have been really, really close, but they lost.
“With SimBull it’s not all or nothing. Although the Bengals lost in the Super Bowl this year, their stock price today is $51.88, so you tripled your money per share. And if you would have placed a futures bet at a traditional sports book, you would have won nothing. So that’s the storyline of how it’s meant to work. Buy low, sell high — because you see something maybe the market doesn’t.”
Giles serves as the company’s chief executive officer and Klein is the chief technology officer. Both graduated from Cedar Rapids Xavier High School, and Giles attended Loras College before joining the rest of the founders at St. Thomas.
The group certainly has lofty expectations.
And the recognition from TechStars certainly helps. Going through the accelerator program has opened doors to the company that may have previously seemed unreachable. Weber, who is still going through law school at St. Thomas, said SimBull has had conversations with NBA franchises and had a meeting last week with the NBA’s head of strategy.
SimBull currently has a $3 million valuation.
“Our goal is to be a $100 million company. We’re not the only ones who believe that,” Weber said. “Obviously the reason the TechStars news is huge for the path we’re on, it gives us some credibility and if you look at the statistics of TechStars companies, I believe that 80% of the companies that go through their accelerator program, their first fundraising post TechStars is an average of $1 million and the average exit is between $50-100 million in the next five years. We truly believe that’s possible.”
The hope is the partnerships can provide extra benefits to stockholders, such as exclusive offers for signed jerseys, meet and greets and discounted season tickets.
“We want sports fans to profit, but we also want to revolutionize the level of sports engagement, instead of the surface level engagement that is sports gambling,” Weber said. “I don’t have anything against sports gambling, but we think it’s time for a new way to get engaged and make money off sports.
“And we think this is kind of the best way to do that.”