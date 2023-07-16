A local tandem captured the 35-and-over mixed doubles championship this weekend in the Mississippi Valley Open tennis tournament hosted by the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
James Moldehauer, of Asbury, and Lizelle Landino, of Dubuque, defeated Frank and Kay DiLeo, of Iowa City, by an 8-2 count in the final.
In women’s open doubles draw, Dubuque’s Sara Loetscher teamed with Kay DiLeo to reach the final, but they fell to Nicole Tyulpa, of Rock Island, Ill., and Andrea Porubcin, of Coal Valley, Ill., by a 6-4, 6-3 margin.
Porubcin teamed with Robert Matera, of Davenport, Iowa, to win the mixed open doubles crown when Maddie and Scott Larsen, of Maple Grove, Minn., withdrew in the final. Tyulpa claimed the women’s open singles title with a 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 decision over Millica Oliver, of Iowa City.
In the other championship matches:
Sasha and Luka Chakalackal, of Coralville, Iowa, won the men’s open doubles title with a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 victory over Brady Anderson, of Bettendorf, and Luke Van Donslear, of Marion.
Van Donslear defeated Anderson, 7-5, 6-2, to claim the men’s open singles title.
Ronald Bradfield, of Fairfield, Iowa, and Randy Childers, of Bettendorf, Iowa, defeated Raymond Whalen, of North Liberty, Iowa, and Kyle Nicholson, of Walford, Iowa, in the NTRP 18-and-over doubles division. Nicholson defeated Whalen in the NTRP 3.5 18-and-over singles division.
Nicholas Petaros defeated Mark Breheny in the NTRP 4.0 18-and-over singles draw.
Patrick Deigman and Thomas Wolle, of Cedar Rapids, went 2-0 in round-robin play to win the 55-and-over doubles title. Wolle went 2-0 in round-robin play to capture the 55-and-over singles competition.
Dennis Kreuser swept Wesley Bracky, 6-0, 6-0, in a 65-and-over singles final featuring players from Fort Myers, Fla.