DES MOINES — Aidan Noonan wanted a chance to deny history.
When the opportunity presented itself, he pounced.
And he followed a familiar script, too.
Cascade’s Noonan erased a late deficit with another even later turn, and knocked off West Sioux three-time state champion Adam Allard, 4-2, for the Iowa Class 1A 126-pound state championship on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena.
“I envisioned it almost every day for the past two weeks, me winning that match,” he said. “And it happened.”
Allard was trying to become the state’s 28th four-time state champ. Instead, Lisbon’s Cael Happel did so after winning the 138 title.
Noonan, already the first state champ in program history after claiming the 113 crown last year, became the first Cougar to wrestle in two state finals. No other Cascade wrestler has even reached the finals since Roger Koppes in 1985.
“It’s history,” Cascade coach Travis Andrews said. “He’s a two-time state champ now, prevented a guy from getting his fourth. Allard is a great wrestler. It happens, so why not him?”
Why not him, indeed.
Noonan capped off his second consecutive unbeaten season with a 38-0 mark and has now won 87 consecutive matches.
But the win streak he snapped was even longer.
Allard entered the night 206-1 in his prep career, with his only loss coming against an out-of-state wrestler. He had won 201 consecutive matches — claiming state titles at 106, 113 and 120 along the way. His last loss came on Dec. 3, 2016, against Blake Jackson of Millard South High in Omaha, Neb.
While some wrestlers may have tried to move weight classes and avoid Allard, Noonan moved up to 126 this season specifically to challenge him.
“He’s the best guy in the state, three-time defending state champ,” Noonan said. “He hasn’t lost in three years. I like being challenged like that.”
Noonan improved to 135-6 in his career and hasn’t lost since finishing third at the district tournament on Feb. 10, 2018.
“The day after I lost, I made a vow not to lose again,” he said. “I’ve worked as hard as I could the last two years so that didn’t happen.”
After winning his semifinal match on Friday night on the strength of a late tilt, Noonan followed nearly the exact same script on Saturday.
Allard scored a takedown in the closing seconds for a 2-0 lead, then rode out the second period after Noonan chose to start from the down position.
But that was all the action from Allard, who tried stalling his way to the title despite a warning to both wrestlers midway through the second.
Noonan was awarded a stalling point about halfway through the third, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Andrews shouted from the corner for Noonan to cut Allard loose and try for a tying takedown.
But that wasn’t the way Noonan wanted to play it.
“He said he wanted to ride him out,” Andrews said. “It’s his call. He knows what he’s doing. We trust in him.”
It was the right move.
Noonan used a power half-nelson to tilt Woodbury Central’s Beau Klingensmith — his opponent in last year’s final — with 10 seconds left in their semifinal on Friday night to win, 2-0.
He used the same move Saturday night, turning Allard just enough for three golden points with less than 5 seconds left in the match.
“Never give up,” he said. “Always try and work as hard as you can for six minutes and good things happen.”
Both of Noonan’s championships have ended with 4-2 scores.
“It’s going to be a while (to wind down) from this one,” Andrews said. “This is wild. I was pretty excited last night in his semifinal win. But this one takes the cake. So happy for him.”
With two in the bag, Noonan now sets his sights on becoming Iowa’s 94th three-time champ.
And with another perfect season, too.
“That’s the goal,” he said.