After a banner season a year ago, the East Dubuque baseball team enters this spring with a target on its back.
But, the Warriors certainly appear equipped to handle the expectations.
East Dubuque returns seven starters and eight other letterwinners from a squad that won its first Northwest Upstate Illini Conference championship since 2005 and reached the Illinois Class 1A regional final for the first time since 2008.
Here is a capsule look at the area teams in the NUIC:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Brandon Tashner (5th season, 37-27-2 overall)
Last season — 14-10-1 overall, 7-1 NUIC
Returning starters — Brody Tashner (sr., OF/P), Angel Reyes (soph., INF/P), Thomas Mai (sr., OF/P), Colin Sutter (jr., P/C), Brevin Lee (sr., INF/P), Sam Huntington (sr., P/C), Eben Sertle (sr., INF/P).
Other returning letterwinners —Jackson Weidemann (sr., INF), Sam Bowman (sr., OF/C), Sam Stewart (sr., OF), Josh Ballantine (sr., OF), Jacob Ricke (sr., OF), Trevin Lowe (sr., OF), Parker Shireman (jr., OF/P), Spencer Sindahl (soph., INF/P).
Promising newcomers — Trey Bowman (jr., OF), Mason Burgraff (jr., INF/P).
Outlook — The Warriors graduated a pair of all-conference selections in Jonathan Montag and Reed Kluesner, but all seven of their returners garnered all-NUIC accolades a year ago. Brody Tasher and Reyes earned unanimous first-team honors, while Mai and Sutter made the second team, and Lee, Huntington and Sertle were honorable mention selections. Brandon Tasher said the 11-4 loss to Freeport Aquin in the regional final motivated his senior-laden team to focus on the details in an effort of taking the program to the next level this spring. East Dubuque has tremendous pitching depth and a deep offensive lineup.
GALENA
Coach — Jared Berlage (8th season, 25-84 overall)
Last season — 5-9 overall, 3-7 NUIC
Returning starters — Ethan Hefel (sr., P/INF), John Wubben (jr., C), Ryan Stoffregen (jr., INF/OF), Joey Heller (soph., P/UTIL).
Promising newcomers — Parker Studtmann (fr., INF/P), Zach Heller (fr., INF/P), Johnny Heller (fr., INF/P).
Outlook — Hefel, a Clarke University recruit, returns for his fourth season as a starter for the Pirates and tossed a no-hitter in his season debut last week. He batted over .400 last spring and earned unanimous all-NUIC honors. Wubben made the second team a year ago. Berlage is looking for a handful of youngsters to step up this season in what expects to be a deep conference.
RIVER RIDGE/SCALES MOUND
Coach — Jeremy Knauer (10th season)
Last season — 7-15-1
Key returners — Maddox Knauer (jr., P/C), Dylan Diehl (jr., INF), Caden Albrecht (sr., 1B), Zayden Ellsworth (sr., INF), Breyton Fry (sr., C), Stevie Moris (sr., P).
Promising newcomers — Jacob Duerr (jr.), Charlie Wiegel (jr.), George Winter (soph.), Thomas Hereau (soph.), Ben Richmond (soph.), Damon Dittmar (fr.).
Outlook — The co-op program returns almost all of its roster from a year ago, when River Ridge/Scales Mound started 0-9 but regrouped and played much more competitive baseball down the stretch. Knauer earned unanimous all-NUIC honors last spring, while Diehl and Albrecht made the second team and Ellsworth was honorable mention. If the Wildcats can cut down on their strikeout rate and avoid giving up free bases, they can carry over their second-half success of a year ago.
WARREN/STOCKTON
Coach — Jim Nielsen (42nd season)
Last season — 21-2 overall, 7-1 NUIC
Returning starters — Ian Broshous (INF/P), Caleb Mammoser (P/INF), Austin Chumbler (INF/P), Drew Mensendike (C/P), Alex Marsden (P/OF), Owen Logemann (C/DH).
Returning letterwinners — Blaze Janecke (INF/OF/P), Jared Bergeman (INF), Charlie Breed (OF/P), Brady Broshous (P/1B).
Promising newcomers — The co-op will lean on seven juniors and several promising newcomers for depth.
Outlook — Warren/Stockton returns four first-team all-NUIC performers from a squad that tied East Dubuque for the league title. Ian Broshous and Mammoser were unanimous picks, Chumbler and Mensendike made the first team, and Marsden and Logemann landed second-team accolades. The co-op will have to replace catcher Matthew Riedl, a first-team all-state selection in Class 1A who graduated last spring.