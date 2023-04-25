Caleb Klein can sense a confidence growing within the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team every weekend it gets together.

The Minutemen translated that confidence into a 20-0 victory over Ottumwa and a 6-1 decision over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Sunday in an Iowa area tournament hosted by Prairie. Dubuque County advanced to the six-team state tournament hosted by Prairie and Linn-Mar on May 6-7.

