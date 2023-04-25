Caleb Klein can sense a confidence growing within the Dubuque County American Legion baseball team every weekend it gets together.
The Minutemen translated that confidence into a 20-0 victory over Ottumwa and a 6-1 decision over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Sunday in an Iowa area tournament hosted by Prairie. Dubuque County advanced to the six-team state tournament hosted by Prairie and Linn-Mar on May 6-7.
“We’ve just gotten better and better as the season has gone along,” Klein said after the Minutemen improved to 7-1. “And these two wins today were a huge confidence builder for state. Especially that first one. We got the bats hot for the second game against Prairie, which is a really good team that we split with a couple of weeks ago.
“Everybody seemed confident in the box, and we were swinging the bats instead of looking at strikes. We were aggressive all day and went right at them. It’s really nice to see that with state coming up.”
Dubuque County scored six runs in the bottom of the first, nine in the second and five in the fourth to beat Ottumwa by the mercy rule. Luke Sigwarth went 3-for-5 with a double, Jack Walsh went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, Jake Goodman went 2-for-2 with a double, Klein went 2-for-2 with a three-run homer and Isaac Then doubled.
Ryan Klostermann and Curt Saunders combined on a one-hitter and benefited from a 16-hit offense.
“What I really like about this team is every single guy plays his role really well,” Saunders said. “The guys on the field do an awesome job, and the guys who come off the bench do a great job of supporting them and stepping up when their time comes.
“We did all the little things well today, and that’s why we’re moving on to state.”
In the second game, Gage Bishop allowed just two hits and struck out four in five scoreless innings. He insisted on taking the ball for the fifth, then watched his team scratch out a single run in the bottom half and five more in the sixth to pull away.
Jon Wille came up with the big hit, a three-run homer. Ryan Brosius tripled, and Sigwarth doubled as Dubuque County outhit Prairie, 6-4.
“I’ve played a lot with the guys from around the county, and we’ve always had really good chemistry,” Bishop said. “After splitting with Prairie a few weeks ago, we knew this would be a big game, and I wanted the ball. I was able to throw the offspeed stuff for strikes, so I was getting on top in the count and kept them guessing.”
The Minutemen, who reached the Legion World Series in 2021 but were bounced in the area tournament last season, played inspired baseball.
“The guys who played last year expected to go a lot further than they did,” Bishop said. “This year, they’ve organized the chats and got us together for extra batting practice. They didn’t want the same thing that happened last year to happen again.”
It didn’t.
“We didn’t want to be in a spot where we had to rely on someone else to win for us to advance,” coach Ronnie Kramer said. “We figured Prairie could beat Ottumwa, and we’d be in (the state tournament). But the guys didn’t want to settle for that.”
