Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in Iowa Class 4A regional finals tonight:
REGION 6
Washington (10-17) at No. 2 West Delaware (20-4)
Site — Manchester
Time — 7 p.m.
Radio — KMCH-FM 94.7
How they got here — Washington defeated Grinnell, 10-7; and Clear Creek-Amana, 3-1. West Delaware beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 12-2.
West Delaware offensive leaders — Macey Kleitsch (.522 average, 12 runs, 11 doubles, 2 home runs, 26 RBIs); Heather Heims (.494, 27 runs, 13 doubles, 6 home runs, 34 RBIs); Ella Koloc (.430, 25 runs, 9 doubles, 15 RBIs); Eve Wedewer (.430, 30 runs, 8 doubles, 14 RBIs); Leah Wegmann (.427, 7 doubles, 23 RBIs)
West Delaware pitching leaders — Macey Kleitsch (13-3, 1.05 ERA, 133 2/3 innings, 6 walks, 106 strikeouts); Erin Mullen (7-1, 4.85 ERA, 43 1/3 innings, 10 walks, 7 strikeouts)
Washington offensive leaders — Kaitlyn Mitchell (.395 average, 13 runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 13 RBIs); Kellie Dallmeyer (.387, 26 runs, 6 doubles, 24 RBIs); Cara Linnenkamp (.362, 13 runs, 5 doubles, 26 RBIs); Anna Venenga (.352, 7 runs, 7 doubles, 1 home run, 17 RBIs)
Washington pitching leader — Cara Linnenkamp (7-9, 4.83 ERA, 91 1/3 innings, 71 walks, 63 strikeouts)
Outlook — Washington has been to three state tournaments, most recently in 2013. West Delaware is seeking its 15th trip. The Hawks qualified last year, their first berth since the final of three straight appearances in 2013. The Demons ended the regular season with losses in five of their final six games, but turned it around in the postseason, including an upset of Clear Creek-Amana in the regional semifinals. West Delaware has won 14 consecutive games. The teams have two common opponents in Clear Creek-Amana and Solon. Washington lost twice to Solon, 20-7 and 14-9, on July 13. West Delaware swept Solon, 8-1 and 5-1, to open the season. The Hawks also swept Clear Creek-Amana, 11-2 and 10-6.
REGION 8
No. 15 Western Dubuque (11-7)
at No. 5 North Scott (15-9)
Site — Eldridge
Time — 7 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
How they got here — Western Dubuque defeated DeWitt Central, 3-2. North Scott beat Dubuque Wahlert, 8-4.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Sydney Kennedy (.483 average, 3 runs, 6 doubles, 11 RBIs); Sara Horsfield (.417, 11 runs, 1 double, 4 RBIs); Meg Besler (.321, 2 runs, 1 double, 5 RBIs); Emma Gile (.295, 4 runs, 5 doubles, 8 RBIs); Ella Link (.278, 6 runs, 5 doubles, 9 RBIs)
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Sydney Kennedy (7-3, 0.98 ERA, 71 1/3 innings, 16 walks, 89 strikeouts); Meredith Hoerner (2-4, 4.13 ERA, 39 innings, 14 walks, 35 strikeouts)
North Scott offensive leaders — Maddy McDermott (.500 average, 13 runs, 8 home runs, 25 RBIs); Brooke Kilburg (.440, 30 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, 24 RBIs, 11 stolen bases); Ryann Cheek (.434, 7 runs, 1 double, 11 RBIs); Sam Lee (.400, 22 runs, 9 doubles, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs); Rachel Anderson (.356, 11 runs, 6 doubles, 24 RBIs)
North Scott pitching leaders — Ryan Cheek (4-2, 2.43 ERA, 40 1/3 innings, 19 walks, 42 strikeouts); Maddy McDermott (5-2, 3.13 ERA, 38 innings, 16 walks, 25 strikeouts); Drew Lewis (6-4, 4.92 ERA, 64 innings, 21 walks, 42 strikeouts)
Outlook — Western Dubuque is trying to reach the state tournament for the second time in program history, and the first since 2008. North Scott qualified for last year’s state tournament, it’s second berth since 2003. The Lancers are seeking their 14th overall trip to the state tournament. Western Dubuque has won just two of its last six games, although three of those losses came against ranked teams. North Scott is just 6-6 over its last 12 games. The Lancers and Bobcats have two common opponents: DeWitt Central and Dubuque Wahlert. North Scott swept DeWitt Central, 15-4 and 3-0, on June 23. The Lancers beat Wahlert, 8-4, in Saturday’s regional semifinal. Western Dubuque rallied to beat DeWitt, 3-2, in eight innings in Saturday’s regional semifinal. The Bobcats split with Wahlert on June 18, winning the opener, 6-1, before falling in the second game, 5-4.