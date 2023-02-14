A former Dubuque Wahlert coach guided the top high school football team in the country for excellence in the classroom, on the field and in the community.
The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame last week named Grundy Center High School as the recipient of its prestigious Hatchell Cup. The award comes with a $10,000 donation from Bob’s Steak and Chop House.
Led by head coach Travis Zajac, the Spartans finished 13-0 and won the Iowa Class A state championship while posting an impressive 3.69 grade point average. Grundy Center finished as the state runner-up in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Recommended for you
“The NFF is proud to present the Hatchell Cup to Grundy Center,” NFF chairman Archie Manning said in a press release. “All of the school’s players, coaches, administrators and their families should be incredibly proud of the team’s accomplishments. We hope by inspiring teams to compete in the classroom with the same competitive spirit that it takes to win on the field, we will better prepare high school football players for success later in life.”
Grundy Center emerged from a field of 60 state winners of the 2022-23 NFF National High School Academic Excellence Awards at various divisions of play. The individual state high school coaches associations selected their nominees from recommendations submitted by each school’s head coach.
A national selection committee, assembled and overseen by the NFF, selected the winner of the Hatchell Cup. The official presentation of the trophy will take place at a time and place to be determined this spring.
Of the 43 players on the Grundy Center roster this fall, 40 made the Honor Roll, and 14 earned a perfect 4.0 GPA and another 14 players exceeded 3.7 during the school’s first trimester this year. The team placed 22 players on the Class A, District 3 Academic First Team, and four seniors made the Iowa Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Team.
On the field, five players earned first-team all-state honors, seven made first team all-Class A, District 3, and six more made the second team. The 2022 championship marked the school’s first title in 34 years and fourth in school history.
The team completed more than 250 hours of community service, including assisting at Kiwanis Club community breakfasts, the town festival (Felix Grundy Days), a preschool renovation project, a community garage sale, officiating at YSF flag football games and setting up the “The Wall That Heals,” a traveling Vietnam War Memorial. Numerous members of the team participated in band, choir and school musicals, while 24 of the 26 upperclassmen played at least one other sport, including several three and four sport athletes. The team featured seven sets of brothers.
WUNDERLIN QUALIFIES FOR STATE SWIM MEET
Platteville/Lancaster junior Titus Wunderlin qualified in two events for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 state swim meet, which takes place Friday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Wunderlin swam a 22.54 in the 50-yard freestyle to place fourth at the Sauk Prairie Sectional on Saturday and tied for the 12th seed at the state meet. He then turned in a 49.89 in the 100 freestyle to take third in the sectional and land the No. 11 seed for state.
STATE WRESTLING TELEVISED THIS WEEK
The Iowa High School Sports Network will broadcast the individual state wrestling tournament semifinal and final rounds from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines this weekend.
The semifinals and finals will be streamed for free at IHSSN.com and the Watch IHSSN App. In addition, the semifinals will be aired on the IHSSN Cable Network and the finals broadcast on the IHSSN Television Network. Locally, fans can watch the tournament on Cedar Rapids-based KFXA 28.1 or Quad Cities-based WQAD 8.3.
Viewers wishing to watch preliminary rounds, consolation rounds or individual matches throughout the tournament must purchase a streaming subscription to FloWrestling.com. After the tournament is over, a digital copy of the semifinals and finals may be rented or purchased at IHSSN.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.