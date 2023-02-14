WahlertFball2JR.jpg
Former Dubuque Wahlert football coach Travis Zajac guided Grundy Center to the Iowa Class A state championship this fall. The program also earned a prestigious national honor for its work off the field.

 Jessica Reilly Telegraph Herald

A former Dubuque Wahlert coach guided the top high school football team in the country for excellence in the classroom, on the field and in the community.

The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame last week named Grundy Center High School as the recipient of its prestigious Hatchell Cup. The award comes with a $10,000 donation from Bob’s Steak and Chop House.

