MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Talk about a balanced attack.
After eliminating Bellevue High School and denying a potential Bellevue-Bellevue Marquette playoff matchup, Clinton Prince of Peace practically had to answer to the entire town of Bellevue on Tuesday night.
It did not go well for the Irish.
Recommended for you
Bellevue Marquette moved within a game of the state tournament with a 76-56 thrashing of Prince of Peace in an Iowa Class 1A Substate 4 boys basketball semifinal at Maquoketa High School.
Marquette, which improved to 22-3, plays New London (18-6) in the substate final Saturday in Solon.
Evan Scott’s 15 points led a balanced attack that saw four Marquette players, including his brother, Eli (10 points), reach double-digits and two players chip in nine points apiece.
“Our team really played together,” Evan Scott said. “That’s what we do. It’s not about one player. A couple (Bellevue High School) players I think really wanted to see us win this one, too.”
The Tri-Rivers Conference East Division rivals split their season series; each winning on its home court in fairly tight contests.
Tuesday’s neutral-court rubber match was never close.
A Hekeal Powell free throw was all Prince of Peace could muster in the first 4 minutes against a feisty Marquette defense.
Marquette tormented the Irish in the backcourt and down low, forcing turnovers and blocking shots en route to a quick 7-0 lead before Powell’s charity toss.
“We tried to work on our discipline,” Marquette coach Isaac Sturm said. “In the first couple rounds, we gambled a little bit and let some teams have some easy baskets. Tonight we wanted to make everything tougher for (Prince of Peace) out there for the whole game.”
Marquette led, 11-1, sparked by a pair of Spencer Roeder 3-pointers. Powell, who led the Irish with 23 points, hit a fadeaway jumper with 3:30 left in the opening quarter for the Irish’s first field goal of the game.
Roeder, who finished with 12 points, hit another 3 in between two Kannon Still baskets and Marquette was in full throttle mode.
Powell, Prince of Peace’s leading scorer all year and only true threat Tuesday, hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute left in the first to make it 16-8, but also picked up his second foul moments later and took a seat as Marquette went to the second up, 20-8.
Marquette’s contributions came from everyone. Jacob Litterer and Eli Scott came off the Marqutte bench and chipped in with four points each during a 13-6 run that pushed the Irish further in the hole.
Caden Kettman, who had nine points on the night, gave Marquette its biggest lead at 38-16, with five-straight points including an and-1 finish in which he took a defensive rebound and raced coast-to-coast.
The Irish went 3-for-4 to close the half, but Marquette stayed hot itself and took a 43–22 lead at the break with a pair of baskets from Isaac Brinker, who finished with 13 points.
Powell came out firing in the second half for Prince of Peace, knocking down a 3-pointer right off the bat.
But Still answered immediately on the other end for Marquette with a 3 of his own. Then Evan Scott hit two baskets during yet another Marquette run — a 5-0 spurt to put them up, 51-28.
And Marquette kept coming with a bench that seemed as deep as Bellevue itself.
Roeder, Eli Scott and Trevor Klein each hit 3-pointers during a 10-1 Marquette run that slammed the door for good late in the third.
“Any one of us can score,” Eli Scott said. “Everyone wants everyone else to succeed. It’s really good teamwork.”
Sturm agreed.
“We have a 10-man rotation,” Sturm said. “Any given night we can have one guy go off. When you have six or so do it at once, it’s tough to defend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.