Justin Janicke expected a battle every time he played against the Dubuque Fighting Saints the last two seasons.
Now, he can’t wait to be on the other side.
The Saints on Thursday traded up to select the 6-foot, 180-pound forward from Maple Grove, Minn., with the No. 1 overall pick in the USHL Draft. They sent their No. 5 overall pick, forward Ryan Alexander and a fourth-rounder next year to the Youngstown Phantoms for the top pick.
Janicke spent the past two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and decided he needed another year in the USHL before heading to the University of Notre Dame.
“We struggled against Dubuque the last couple of years, just because they were always so tough to play against,” said Janicke, who will turn 18 next month. “They play as a team and they do so many of the little things right. And they play in a great building, and their fans do such a good job of creating a great atmosphere to play in.
“My style of hockey fits right in with what they’re doing in Dubuque. I like to play both sides of the puck. Great defense leads to offense and, ultimately, to winning hockey games. I’m excited to be on the other side of it and have those fans cheering for me this time.”
Janicke tallied 14 goals, 30 points and 32 penalty minutes in 49 games with the NTDP the past two seasons. He has been projected as a second- or third-round selection in this summer’s NHL Draft.
“Justin is such a good all-around hockey player and we felt it was worth the steep price we had to pay to move up to get him,” Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said. “He kills penalties, he plays on the power play, he’s good all over the ice, and he’s shown that he can put up points.
“He’s played two years in the league and he’s played a lot internationally. That kind of experience just isn’t around later in the draft. On top of that, his personality and drive to develop aligns with what we value in Dubuque.”
Janicke follows a long line of former NTDP players who have continued their development paths in Dubuque. The list includes Daniyal Dzhaniyev and Henry Thrun from this season, as well as past players James Sanchez, J.D. Greenway, Josh Maniscalco, Keenan Suthers, Hunter Miska, Shane Eiserman and Shane Sooth.
“When you look at those guys, and historically in the USHL Draft with other teams, they were almost all first-round (USHL) Draft picks,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “It’s not just because they played for the NTDP. A big part of it is they already have two years of experience in the USHL, and that is so incredibly valuable. You can’t find that experience anywhere else. And you know they’re going to make an immediate impact.”
A small factor in Janicke’s decision to play another year in the USHL came from the NCAA’s decision to allow current players an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic. The NCAA also loosened rules for transferring, creating a sort of free agency.
“I’m not sure if I would have gone into Notre Dame right away this year or not if they didn’t give college players that fifth year,” Janicke said. “But the big thing is, I feel like playing another year in the USHL will better prepare me for when I do go to Notre Dame. Dubuque will give me an opportunity to play a significant role, which will definitely help my confidence for college.”
Janicke will continue a family legacy at Notre Dame. His father, Curtis Janicke, played for the Fighting Irish in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and his older brother, Trevor Janicke, recently completed his second season in South Bend. The Anaheim Ducks selected Trevor Janicke in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.
“Yeah, I had a choice of colleges, but I probably would have been disowned if I didn’t go to Notre Dame,” Justin Janicke said with a laugh. “But, to be honest, I love the place. I grew up going to games there and following the team, so it was actually a pretty easy choice for me.”
Justin Janicke leaned on a little help from his brother in learning about Dubuque. Trevor Janicke played in the USHL with current Saints forward Stephen Halliday with the Central Illinois Flying Aces during the 2018-19 season.
“Stephen had a lot of great things to say about the organization from top to bottom,” Justin Janicke said. “It’s a huge honor to be selected first overall, and I can’t wait to get down there for camp next month. I’m excited about the opportunity and I hope to put on a show for the fans down there.”