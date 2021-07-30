Dubuque Wahlert players cheer from the dugout during their Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal win over Winterset on Wednesday in Iowa City. The Golden Eagles play Cedar Rapids Xavier in the state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. today.
IOWA CITY — Kory Tuescher knew the scouting report on Dubuque Wahlert’s next opponent before he even had the opportunity to wipe the sweat off his brow from a warm and steamy quarterfinal win.
Third-seeded Dubuque Wahlert (31-10) will face a Mississippi Valley Conference rival — second-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier (27-12) — at 1:30 p.m. today in the Iowa Class 3A state semifinals at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. The Golden Eagles advanced with a 4-1 victory over Winterset, while the Saints hammered MOC-Floyd Valley, 18-3.
“Xavier does a lot of good things on the basepaths, and they approach the game, strategy-wise, a lot like us, so it’s kind of like watching yourself out there,” said Tuescher, the ninth-year head coach who earned his 200th career victory earlier this summer. “They’re a very good ballclub that’s well-coached and athletic. It’s going to be a battle of No. 2 (pitchers), so, I anticipate a game very similar to what we saw here (Wednesday) night.”
The Eagles will hand the ball to senior Jared Walter, who owns a 4-3 record and 2.29 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 innings. He pitched last Monday, when Wahlert handled Maquoketa, 6-1, in the substate semifinals.
The Saints will likely counter with senior Luke Potter, who is 6-3 with a 2.62 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings. He received a no-decision in the substate semifinals, when Xavier overcame a 5-0 deficit to defeat Bondurant-Farrar, 6-5, in eight innings.
Xavier swept Wahlert, 3-0 and 7-3, in an MVC doubleheader July 2 at Petrakis Park in Dubuque.
Saints ace Alex Neal pitched a complete-game seven-hitter while going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in the opener. Aaron Savary, Landon Stoll and Ben Freed had the Eagles’ hits.
In the nightcap, Walter and Garrett Kadolph had a pair of hits each, and Savary and Walsh drove in runs for the Eagles. Aiden Henry earned the pitching win and collected a pair of hits. Griffen Maloney drove in three runs, and Blake Bohon had two RBIs to lead the offense.
“They’re a very good team, but we kind of came out a little sluggish that day and they were ready to go from the start, so they kind of embarrassed us by sweeping us,” Savary said Wednesday night. “But we’ll be ready to go (today). We have a ton of confidence that Jared will throw a phenomenal game, and we expect to be locked in from the start.”
Xavier owns a 12-9 record in head-to-head matchups since the 2010 season. The Saints have won the past five meetings.