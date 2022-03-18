Eight individual state qualifiers highlight the fourth annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Bowling Team.
Dubuque Hempstead junior Libby Leach led the area in average with a 196.86, more than eight pins higher than Dubuque Senior freshman Alison Hedrick.
Selections were based on season-long averages for bowlers who competed in a majority of their team’s meets, as well as postseason success.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections:
Ceci Daly — The highest-placing individual among area state qualifiers, she took eighth in Class 2A and advanced as far as the quarterfinals. She set a school record for high game during her 243-288-202—733 series that won the state qualifying meet in Cedar Rapids. Daly also helped the Bobcats win the state qualifying team event and place third at state. Her 172.29 average ranked 13th in the area. She also made all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division honorable mention.
Chloe Fousey — The Maquoketa sophomore won the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cherry Lanes, then posted the second-highest individual finish among area athletes at state by taking 10th. She posted a 161.93 average.
Alison Hedrick — A freshman for Class 3A state qualifier Dubuque Senior, she averaged 188.0 to rank second in the area and 43rd in the state, regardless of class. She earned second-team all-MVC Valley Division. The Rams finished second at the Waterloo West state qualifier and placed fourth at the team event at state.
Jacquelyn Hochrein — The junior at Dubuque Senior posted the area’s 10th-highest average at 178.22 while garnering MVC Valley Division honorable mention accolades. She finished fourth at the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Waterloo and 13th at the state meet. The Rams took second in the team state qualifying event and fourth at state.
Taya Huseman — A second-team all-MVC Valley Division selection, she finished fifth in the area with a 183.42 average and helped Dubuque Senior to a runner-up finish at the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Waterloo and a fourth-place performance at state. Individually, she placed seventh at the state qualifier and 30th at state while bowling through injury.
Natalie Kelzer — The senior helped Dubuque Wahlert win its Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cherry Lanes and advance to the quarterfinals at state. She posted a 165.82 average and earned honorable mention all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Mackenzie Lang — An MVC Valley Division honorable mention selection, she ranked 11th in area scoring average at 175.95 as a sophomore. She helped the Rams finish second at the Waterloo West state qualifying meet and fourth in Class 3A at state.
Erin Langel — The Dubuque Hempstead senior posted the area’s third-highest average at 185.82, which ranked 49th in the state. The second-team all-MVC Valley Division selection placed seventh at the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Muscatine and took 15th at the state meet.
Libby Leach — The Dubuque Hempstead junior posted the highest average among area bowlers at 196.86 to rank 21st overall in the state, regardless of class. She was one of only two Dubuque bowlers to earn first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference, landing the honor in the Valley Division.
Baylee Neyen — As a sophomore, she led Western Dubuque with a 183.11 average that ranked sixth in the area. The first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division selection placed third at the Class 2A state qualifying tournament and 22nd at the state meet. Western Dubuque won its state qualifier and placed third at the state tournament.
Brooklyn Neyen — The Western Dubuque senior posted the 15th-best average at 168.28 and placed 17th at the Class 2A state tournament after finishing fifth in the Cedar Rapids qualifying event. She also helped the Bobcats to a third-place team finish at state after winning the state qualifying tournament. Neyen also earned honorable mention all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Clara Pregler — A sophomore from Dubuque Senior, she ranked fourth in the area with a 185.0 average while being named second-team all-MVC Valley Division. She finished sixth at the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Waterloo and 19th at the state individual meet. The Rams finished second at the Waterloo West state qualifier and placed fourth at the team event at state.
Ella Pregler — In her final season at Dubuque Senior, she ranked seventh in the area with a 182.50 average. She helped the Rams finish second at the Class 3A Waterloo West state qualifier and fourth at state.
Shelby Rice — A second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division selection, she ranked 12th in the area with a 175.57 average as a senior. She helped Western Dubuque win the Class 2A state qualifying event at Cedar Rapids and take third at the state meet in Waterloo.
Zoe Schultz — As a senior at Dubuque Hempstead, she ranked eighth in the area with a 182.41 average and landed second-team all-MVC in the Valley Division. Schultz finished eighth at the Class 3A state qualifying meet in Muscatine and placed 11th at the state tournament.
Jamie Vondra — The Dubuque Wahlert senior finished with a 181.73 average to rank ninth among area bowlers and earn second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division. She led the Golden Eagles to the team title at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Cherry Lanes and a berth in the state quarterfinals.
HONORABLE MENTION
Morgan Bettcher (Senior), Morgan Brown (Maquoketa), Allyson Coates (Maquoketa), Chloe Hansen (Hempstead), Lydia Helms (West Delaware), Alysa Kies (Maquoketa), Hannah Kluesner (Western Dubuque), Brenna Neyen (Western Dubuque), Madison Ninneman (Hempstead), Alexus Riley (West Delaware), Katelyn Scott (West Delaware), Alaina Stecklein (Wahlert).