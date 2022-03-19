Stephen Halliday set the USHL’s Tier I scoring record and breathed a little life into the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the process.
But the Saints couldn’t maintain the momentum from the milestone and dropped a 4-3 decision at Muskegon on Saturday night. The Lumberjacks never trailed in sweeping the two-game series that bumped the Saints out of first place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference.
Halliday picked up a goal and an assist in a 59-second span late in the second period to help the Saints erase a 2-0 deficit. With the two points, he tied and then passed Sean Farrell for the career scoring lead in the Tier I era, now in its 20th season.
“It felt really good to come back after being down two goals against them,” Halliday said. “Muskegon’s a really good team, and we really wanted to get the win and prove we can beat them. It does mean a little more that they were meaningful points against a good team, but like I’ve said before, I’d much rather get the win.”
Halliday raised his total to 197 points in 204 games over three seasons with Dubuque following his rookie year with the now-defunct Central Illinois Flying Aces. Farrell set the standard of 196 last season, his second with Chicago after two years with the National Team Development Program.
Muskegon took a 2-0 lead when Gavin McCarthy and Joey Larson scored on Saints goaltender Paxton Geisel just 2:33 apart midway through the first period.
Halliday notched his 30th goal of the season at the 17:19 mark of the second stanza on a shot from the right faceoff dot through traffic to cut the deficit in half. Samuel Sjolund broke the puck out of his own zone to Max Burkholder, who carried into the Muskegon zone and fed Halliday for a quick shot that handcuffed goalie Aleksandr Kuleshov.
Just 59 seconds later, Halliday assisted on a power play goal for the record-breaking point. He fed Jackson Hallum below the goal line, and Hallum set up a Tristan Lemyre one-timer from the right faceoff circle for his 23rd goal of the season 12 seconds into the power play.
Muskegon regained the lead 2:38 into the third period when Phillip Tresca ripped a one-timer past Geisel for his 26th goal of the season after Jake Richard forced a turnover.
Lemyre answered 4:11 later to tie the game, 3-3. Kenny Connors intercepted a clearing attempt and fed Lemyre in the low slot for a shot that beat Kuleshov inside the left post.
But the Lumberjacks regained the lead at the 11:42 mark on their fifth power play of the night. Owen Mehlenbacher scored his ninth goal of the season on a rebound set up by Richard and Jacob Braccini.
“We took took too many penalties again tonight, even though our penalty kill was really good tonight and it allowed us to stay close in the game,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “We had some really good momentum going, but the first goal they in the third was self-inflicted because of a turnover.
“I liked the way we came right back and tied it up again, but that last penalty killed us.”
Muskegon led for 41:15 of game time in a 7-4 victory on Friday night and held the lead for 28:45 on Saturday. The Lumberjacks have won the last four games in the season series after Dubuque took the first two.