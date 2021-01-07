Luka Garza grew up a dozen or so miles from the University of Maryland campus.
While that didn’t translate in dreams of one day slipping on a Terrapins jersey, playing at Maryland does hold a special place in the Iowa center’s heart.
Tonight, Garza — a Washington D.C. native — will get his final chance to play at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md., when the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten Conference) take on the Terrapins (6-5, 1-4). Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“I grew up obviously in the DC/Maryland/Virginia area, so I definitely love it around there and I’m always excited to play near home, to be close to family — even though this year there isn’t family at the game,” said Garza, who was named to the Wooden Award Mid-Season Top 25 on Wednesday. “But it still means the same thing just to know me and my mother and my father are all in the same place is definitely a reassuring feeling.”
Today marks the only regular-season meeting between the two teams. The teams have met just 12 times in their history, with Maryland owning a 7-4 advantage. The teams split their two meetings last year, with both teams winning at home. Maryland is 3-1 against the Hawkeyes at the Xfinity Center.
The Terps are 5-1 at home this season.
“I haven’t been able to win at Maryland and that’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Garza said. “Especially when I committed here, that was something that was motivating to me to do. So, I’m looking forward to this game but I’m treating it as a regular game. It’s as important as any game on our schedule, so it’s exciting and it’s a huge opportunity for us to get a road win. But we need to come in and play with great energy and effort for 40 minutes.”
Garza passed Aaron White for second on the program’s all-time scoring chart and is just 256 points away from passing leading scorer Roy Marble. He needs just 139 points to reach 2,000 for his career.
Unfortunately for Garza, this game comes under attendance restrictions necessary during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, family and friends who would have normally been in the stands will be forced to watch on television.
“There would have been a lot of people from his family, from his high school, from his AAU team,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “But the thing about him — I’m sure he wishes they were there, we all do — but he just goes about his business. He’s not going to worry about it, and when the time comes that they can come, whether it’s here or in another arena, they’ll be there.”
Maryland has three players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Eric Ayala at 14.3 points per game. Dona Scott averages 12.9 points and leads the team in rebounding (7.3) and made 3-pointers (19). Aaron Wiggins contributes 11.5 points per night.
The Terps rank fourth in the Big Ten in scoring defense (66.6 points) while Iowa is fifth in the country in scoring (92.7).
“Scott has really taken his game to another level,” McCaffery said. “I’ve always been a big fan of Ayala. I think he’s terrific. Wiggins was really good (in Monday’s 63-55 loss to Indiana). Has always been good, one of the better players in our league last year.
“And you add in transfer guys that are playing well, they’ve got a lot of different weapons. They have a lot of the versatility, guys that play multiple positions in 6-7, 6-6, 6-8- range, long, athletic. They got a lot of different guys that can score. Tough team.”