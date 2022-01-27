For the first time since the Mississippi Valley Conference began holding its own bowling tournament, Dubuque will serve as the host.
Dubuque Senior will host city rival Hempstead, as well as Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Iowa City West, Waterloo East and Waterloo West in the Valley Division tournament. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. today at Cherry Lanes.
Wahlert and Western Dubuque will compete in the Mississippi Division tournament in Cedar Rapids, along with Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Cedar Rapids Washington, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty and Linn-Mar. This is just the third season in which the MVC has conducted a conference tournament.
The tournament at Cherry Lanes features some of the top individuals and teams in the state, regardless of class. Waterloo West figures to be the girls team favorite, as it brings the state’s fourth best average at 2,779.75, followed by No. 7 Senior (2,723.75), No. 9 Kennedy (2,701.5), No. 11 Jefferson (2,683.14) and No. 14 Hempstead (2,604.0). The girls individual field includes Kennedy’s No. 4 Michaela Beckmann (212.67); Waterloo West’s Melanie Nelson and Sydney Wilson, who share the No. 10 spot at 202.69; East’s No. 14 Malorie Cary (200.29), Hempstead’s No. 17 Libby Leach (198.0) and Senior’s No. 22 Alison Hedrick (191.5).
On the boys side, Kennedy ranks No. 4 with a 3,098.67 team average, followed by No. 5 Waterloo West (3,088.88), No. 7 Senior (3,022.88), No. 11 Jefferson (2,977.57) and No. 20 Hempstead (2,901.80). Waterloo West’s Tayvon Holomar ranks second in the state with a 231.94 average, followed by Jefferson’s No. 3 Myles Breemeersch (231.36), Kennedy’s No. 10 Jaxon Robinson (224.58) and Senior’s No. 14 Hunter Winner (223.07). Ian Ninneman leads Hempstead with a 201.08 average.
In the Mississippi Division, the Western Dubuque boys average 2,982.71 and are led by Nolan Vaske’s 201.31 average. Cayden Bainbridge leads Wahlert with a 196.67 average, and the Golden Eagles shoot 2,732.17 as a team.
Baylee Neyen leads the Western Dubuque girls with a 179.71 average, and the Bobcats shoot 2,552.43 as a team. Wahlert averages 2,232.71 as a team, and Jamie Vondra leads the way with a 174.83 average.
ORR OPENS BIG 10 WITH 798 SCRATCH SERIES
Dubuque Hempstead’s Hudson Orr shot a 269-264-265—798 scratch series on the opening day of the Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big 10 bowling tournament this weekend at Cherry Lanes. He took over the lead for high game and high series in the tournament. Including handicap, he scored an 868.
Zoie Bettcher owns the high game and high series on the girls side after shooting 262 and 626 during qualifying. Two former champions, Zoe Schultz and Morgan Bettcher, dropped their first-round matches and will now compete in the consolation bracket.
The tournament has this weekend off and resumes on Feb. 6. The highlight match features brothers Zach and Michael Wlochal in the winners’ bracket.
The tournament includes youth bowlers from Cherry Lanes (Dubuque), Round Two (Peosta), Cobra Lanes (Farley) and Sunset Lanes (Dickeyville).
NOONAN TO TAKE OVER SENIOR BOYS SOCCER PROGRAM
Kevin Noonan has been promoted to head boys soccer coach at Dubuque Senior, while Gloire Luwara will serve as the program’s assistant coach, pending Dubuque Community School Board approval. Noonan takes over for Sam Koenig, who recently earned a promotion to director of soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and time commitments would have limited his ability to coach at Senior.
WIAA HOSTING FIRST-EVER GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will hold its first-ever girls state wrestling tournament Saturday at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse, Wis. Weigh-ins begin at 7:30 a.m., doors will open for spectators at 8 a.m. and competition starts with the preliminary bouts at 9 a.m.
Wrestling will begin with the 100-pound weight class and continue through the classes on a “next available mat” basis on five mats through the semifinals to be concluded at approximately 4 p.m. The championship matches as well as the third- and fifth-place matches will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Ticket prices for tournament sessions are $11 for an all-day ticket and are only available to be purchased on-line on the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticketing partner, https://gofan.co/app/events/498888?schoolId=WIAA2.
BLEIER TO PERFORM PLAY IN DUBUQUE
Rocky Bleier, a Vietnam War veteran and four-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will perform his one-man show, ‘The Play,’ at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Heritage Center on the University of Dubuque campus.
Tickets may be purchased from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 90 minutes prior to events at the Heritage Center; by phone at 563-585-SHOW; or online at www.dbq.edu/heritagecenter.