The Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior softball teams dropped doubleheaders to Cedar Rapids schools on Thursday.
The Golden Eagles hosted Cedar Rapids Kennedy and suffered losses of 4-2 and 6-3. Ruth Tauber went 2-for-4 in the opener for Wahlert, while Addison Klein, Anna Roling and Kylie Sieverding each drove in a run in the nightcap.
The Rams were blanked in a pair of losses at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 10-0 and 6-0. Senior was held to only two hits apiece in each contest. Brenna Borland drilled a double in the opener for the Rams, while Josie Potts had both hits, including a triple, in the second game.
Dubuque Hempstead 6-7, Cedar Falls 0-5 -- At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Lydia Ettema tossed a gem, going the distance with six strikeouts and allowing only one hit, while Jadyn Glab went deep once again to power the Mustangs to a road sweep of the Tigers.
PREP BASEBALL
(Wednesday’s late games)
Cascade 8, Camanche 6 — At Camanche, Iowa: Cade Rausch went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs to lead the Cougars to the River Valley Conference win. Will Hosch and Jack Menster added a pair of hits each, and Tanner Simon drove in two runs in support of winning pitcher Cooper Hummel, who allowed three runs on three hits in four innings. Rausch pitched the final three innings.
West Delaware 12, Waverly-Shell Rock 2 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 10-ranked Hawks improved to 10-2 with the non-conference win.
Anamosa 17, Bellevue 0 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jake Jess pitched a four-inning one-hitter to lead Anamosa. Cameron Casel had the lone Comets hit.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Rickardsville 8, Dyersville 2 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Joey Lehmann finished 2-for-5 with a double and earned the save on the bump to help power Rickardsville to victory on Wednesday night.
