East Dubuque’s Brody Culbertson drives past Potosi’s Logan Kruser during their non-conference game Tuesday night in East Dubuque, Ill.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — After a dismal 1-for-10 shooting from three-point range in the first two quarters of Tuesday’s non-conference game against Potosi, the East Dubuque Warriors decided to take a different approach in the second half.

The Warriors drove to the paint early and often, and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Chieftains, 51-48, at East Dubuque High School. The Warriors finished the game 10-for-11 from the charity stripe.

