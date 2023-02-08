EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — After a dismal 1-for-10 shooting from three-point range in the first two quarters of Tuesday’s non-conference game against Potosi, the East Dubuque Warriors decided to take a different approach in the second half.
The Warriors drove to the paint early and often, and went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Chieftains, 51-48, at East Dubuque High School. The Warriors finished the game 10-for-11 from the charity stripe.
“Despite being undersized, our guys showed no fear in driving into the lane in the second half,” East Dubuque coach Scott Schaber said. “We know we are a good free throw shooting team, and we needed to get there more in the second half in order to beat a good Potosi team.”
Recommended for you
The Warriors (14-11) led by as many as 10 in the first half after going up, 21-11, on a Carter Widmeier basket with 1:52 remaining in the second quarter. The East Dubuque defense kept the Chieftain starters quiet on offense, holding them to just eight of Potosi’s 15 first-half points. They also kept leading scorer Gavin Wunderlin scoreless throughout the first two quarters of play.
“We knew we were going to be undersized against a tough team, but we were able to take advantage of their lack of help defense,” senior Parker Shireman said. “This was a great start to a big week for us.”
The game marked the first of four this week for the Warriors, who will play host to Scales Mound tonight.
“We are at the top of the mountain right now, but we are right back at the bottom tomorrow,” Schaber said. “We need to string together some wins here heading into the postseason.”
The Chieftains (14-5) rallied back in the third quarter after outscoring the Warriors, 17-8, in the third. Wunderlin, who scored all 18 of his points in the second half, scored six straight in the final minutes of the third quarter to knot the score at 29-29. A steal and layup by Jaxon Oyen put the Chieftains on top to end the third, 32-31.
“We knew we had to calm down and do a better job of taking care of the ball,” senior Colin Sutter said. “As a senior it’s part of my job to keep the guys calm and take control.”
Sutter, who finished the game with 14 points, went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
“Free throws are always huge, and we needed all of them tonight,” Sutter said.
The two teams continued to exchange the lead throughout the fourth quarter until the Warriors went up 49-44 on a pair of Sutter free throws. An offensive rebound for the Chieftains following a missed free throw resulted in a Wunderlin three-pointer to make it a one point game with 14 seconds to play, but a pair of free throws from Brody Culbertson kept it a three point game. The last second desperation shot was well off the mark for the Chieftains.
Culbertson led the Warriors with 16 points, while Widmeier added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.