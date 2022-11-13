Avery Schmidt set her sights on the podium at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state swimming meet a year ago.
And, when the Dubuque Wahlert senior puts her mind to something, there’s no denying her.
Schmidt swam a 57.79 to finish fifth in the 100-yard backstroke on Saturday afternoon at the Marshalltown YMCA pool. Davenport Central’s Hannah Cousins won the event in 54.98 for all-American consideration.
“It feels amazing,” Schmidt said. “Last year, I only missed the podium by one spot, so that was my main goal for this season. What really motivated me all year was the fact I was seeded fifth last year and got seventh. It just always stuck in my head that I knew I could do more.
“I knew I could get up on that podium, and I was going to give it everything I had all season. Even when I was swimming in the final today, I kept saying in my head, ‘Just get on that dang podium,’ over and over again. It’s been such a huge deal for me. It’s so rewarding, because all of that hard work paid off.”
A year ago, Schmidt set the city record with a 56.95 but settled for seventh place, one spot away from reaching the podium.
“Honestly, even though my times were faster last year, I’m more proud of myself this year,” said Schmidt, who will more than likely join former Wahlert teammate Tori Michel on the University of Iowa varsity rowing team next fall. “I’m proud of the whole team, because we had some amazing swims this weekend.”
Schmidt entered this weekend’s meet with the fifth seed after swimming a 58.44 at the regional meet last Saturday, then turned in a 57.92 on Friday in the preliminaries to land the fifth seed in the finals. She bolted out of the blocks in Saturday’s final and sat in third place at the half-way point. She missed third place by just .54 seconds.
“She was so determined to get on the podium,” Wahlert coach Emily Snyder said. “And, when she says she’s going to do something, she’s going to do it or at least give 110% trying. Even in relays. If there’s a race there, she’s going to try to run them down. She does such a great job at that.”
Schmidt also finished second in the B final of the 50 freestyle with a 25.12, the eighth-fastest swim of the afternoon. She had been pursuing the school record of 24.48, set by Nicole Widmyer in 1989.
Schmidt scored 14 team points in the backstroke, seven in the 50 free and contributed to the 16th-place 400 free relay team that scored two points. Wahlert finished 21st with those 23 points, while city rivals Hempstead and Senior narrowly missed scoring points in a few events.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Alayna Darter shaved .16 seconds off her time to take second with a 45.94 in the first-ever 50 para freestyle race in the history of the state meet. Iowa City West’s Hannah Longmire won in 35.53.
Darter then swam a 1:42.31 to place third in the 100 para freestyle. Keokuk’s Addalyn Worster won in 1:05.89, and Longmire took second.
All three city schools swam in the second heat of the 200 medley relay. Wahlert placed 19th overall with a 1:53.46 behind Schmidt (backstroke), Kelly Snyder (breaststroke), Brooke Wuebker (butterfly) and Taylor Borgerding (freestyle). Senior’s Molly Gilligan, Kaitlyn Vantiger, Savanna Koch and Evie Hall went 1:54.82 to place 21st; and Hempstead’s Nora Davis, Emma Oberhoffer, Callie Dolphin and Kenzie Tomkins took 27th in 1:56.79.
Senior jumped seven spots from its seed to finish 23rd in the 200 freestyle relay behind Vantiger, Hall, Koch and Gilligan, who teamed up for a 1:43.94. Wahlert’s Brooke Wuebker, Snyder, Kayla Wuebker and Borgerding placed 25th in 1:44.37; and Hempstead’s Tomkins, Davis, Kate Duehr and Dolphin finished 30th in 1:45.21.
Wahlert took 16th in the 400 freestyle relay after Brooke Wuebker, Kayla Wuebker, Borgerding and Schmidt swam a 3:47.16, just .04 ahead of 17th-place Senior and Vantiger, Josie Norton, Koch and Gilligan. Tomkins, Duehr, Dolphin and Davis posted a 3:47.30 to lead Hempstead to a 18th-place finish.
