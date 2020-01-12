For the first six minutes of the University of Dubuque’s American Rivers Conference matchup with Buena Vista on Saturday, it seemed as if the Spartans’ discipline went blowing in the wind along with the snow of this weekend’s winter storm.
But with the flip of a switch, UD found its rhythm on both ends of the floor and there was nothing the Beavers could do to slow the momentum. Tabria Thomas scored a team-high 16 points with four steals, Alli Bailey scored 11 points and Morgan Meerstein had 10, while Lauren Griffith netted 10 points with 10 rebounds as the Spartans earned their first league win in a 76-63 victory at the Stoltz Sports Center.
“I think early when we were down, you saw a team that wanted it so bad,” UD coach Mark Noll said. “They just came out a little too tight and once we got them to calm down, we ended the half on that big run and we just built confidence. In the second half we came out strong and these kids came out aggressive. It was fun to see that.”
The Spartans (5-9, 1-4 A-R-C) dug themselves quite a hole to open the game, as the Beavers’ Erin Gerke swished a 3-pointer and then hit a long jumper to build Buena Vista (1-14, 0-6) a 15-2 lead with 4:23 remaining in the opening quarter. Dubuque finished the frame with seven turnovers and went 3-for-14 shooting from the field (21 percent), but did finally find its footing before the quarter ended.
“We got in that big hole early, and we knew we could come out and play better than this,” said Thomas, a freshman who starred for the River Ridge/Scales Mound (Ill.) program. “Some players stepped up and we got some more energy. We picked up the intensity and I was able to jump some passes and got some steals to get it going.”
Thomas scored in transition at the buzzer as the Spartans closed the quarter on an 8-0 run to pull within 15-10 entering the second quarter. Thomas has quickly made her mark with the Spartans, leading the team this season with 12 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.
“The one thing that’s amazing about Tabria is going into (Saturday) she was shooting over 60 percent on the season,” Noll said. “As a freshman, that’s crazy. You look at what she did today, it’s a great performance. We had four players in double figures and what we’ve really been stressing is to move the ball and shoot with confidence. Tabria, athletically, is just tremendous.”
UD kept the stretch going entering the second, and closed a 19-6 run to tie the game at 21-21. Kennedy Litvinoff drilled a triple, then Jordan Fischer and Kathleen Mathias scored buckets to knot it. Litvinoff connected on another 3 from the top of the key to give UD its first lead, 24-23, with 3:16 until the half.
“We couldn’t stop at halftime, we had to keep that energy going,” Thomas said. “We didn’t want another rough start coming out of half and I think we did much better. Kept up that pressure and it really made things harder on them.”
Coming out of a 29-all tie at the break, the Spartans stayed hot by shooting 12-for-17 from the field (70 percent) in the third quarter and pushing out to as big as a 16-point lead. Thomas scored five points in the first 3 ½ minutes of the quarter, then Meerstein hit a pair from beyond the arc while Thomas added another steal and layup to hold a 57-45 lead heading to the fourth.
“We just finally settled down and worked the offense,” said Meerstein, a junior. “The key today was defense. Once we got stops on defense the offense really came together. It took me a half to get going and once your confidence is up it transfers to the team, and riling them up is big for us since we’re so young.”
When the Beavers cut the deficit to 63-56 in the fourth, a young UD lineup that starts three freshmen — including Darlington High School grad Mathias, who added eight points and five assists against the Beavers — a sophomore and a junior showed their developing poise. Bailey scored a basket plus the foul with 5 minutes to play, then Griffith added an and-1 hoop with 3:50 to go.
“The poise is a big part of it with freshmen,” Noll said. “The game’s a lot faster with a shot clock, the intensity, some big guy on the sideline’s yelling at them. I was proud of the girls as they stuck with it, we made the plays and believed in our system.”