CLINTON, Iowa — One year after playing understudy to offensive stars, Dubuque Senior’s Cooper Medinger nearly carried the Rams back to the state tournament as his team’s leading man.
But Medinger and the Rams just fell short.
Jayden Houston’s bank shot as time expired pushed Davenport North past Dubuque Senior, 50-48 in an Iowa Class 4A Substate 2 final.
The Wildcats head to Des Moines with a 16-8 record. Senior’s remarkable season ends at 19-4.
“We had one goal,” said Medinger, who scored a game-high 23 points. “Get back to (the state tournament) again. We got down and we fought back. To come up short hurts.”
Medinger scored Senior’s first five points of the game, all on driving layups in traffic. It was a sign of things to come as Medinger single-handedly kept the defending state runners-up alive, resuscitating the Rams every time hope seemed to die.
Trailing by eight, Medinger scored 12 of the Rams 15 points in the final quarter, including a driving layup to tie the score at 46 and two free throws that tied the score at 48.
After Medinger’s game-tying free throws with 1:50 remaining, North held the ball until the very end. When Houston rebounded a missed Mehki Jacobs’ 3-pointer with three seconds left, Senior’s Kendrick Watkins-Hogue blocked Houston’s putback out of bounds leaving less than a second on the clock and overtime looked likely.
North had just enough time for a lob toward the bucket. Quincy Wiseman triggered the pass and Houston connected off the glass, falling backward.
“It doesn’t feel real,” said Houston, whose buzzer-beater gave him a team-high 17 points, his season average. “I knew I didn’t have time to hold it. Just had to get it up quickly.”
Senior’s loss denied coach Wendell Eimers a sixth trip to Des Moines with the Rams. An appearance this year would have been special considering the circumstances. Medinger was the only returning starter from a state runner-up Ram team a year ago.
It looked early on like Senior would be playing on. With Medinger leading the offensive charge, Senior’s full-court press forced four turnovers in the first three minutes and propelled the Rams to an early 9-2 lead, forcing a timeout from North.
Whatever Wildcats’ coach Marc Polite told his troops, they listened. North closed the first quarter with a 5-0 run forcing a trio of Rams turnovers as well. Quincy Wiseman’s 3-pointer with 45 seconds left in the opening frame pulled the Wildcats to within 13-10.
“(Senior’s) a great team. Great team,” Houston said. “They were really pressuring us, getting in our heads and we needed to stay calm and stay focused.”
North scored the first 6 points of the second quarter and took its first lead at the 7:00 mark on a one-handed lay in by point guard Mehki Jacobs.
North’s Alec Brown gave the Wildcats their biggest lead on a 3-pointer midway though the second quarter - a possession that came on the heels of two straight Senior turnovers.
Cain McWilliams and Max Link each connected on treys for the Rams to keep things close. But North took advantage of Senior’s fouls to knock down eight straight free throws to keep the Rams down 29-23 at halftime.
The teams traded buckets throughout most of the third quarter, neither team scoring more than two points in a row until Brown connected on a jumper with a beautiful head-and-shoulder fake with 14 seconds left to send North to the fourth up 41-33.
The Rams started the fourth with a 7-0 run and Senior had recaptured the momentum. It looked like Senior’s championship-game appearance last year would pay off. The Rams, led by the rock-steady Medinger at the point, never panicked and had big plays on both ends of the court to erase the miserable second and third quarters.
“We had two good quarters and two bad quarters,” Eimers said. “You can’t win big games that way. Those two quarters in the middle just killed us.”
McWilliams and Watkins-Hogue scored 8 apiece for Senior. Link had 5 and Daquon Lewis added 4. Wiseman finished with 14 points and Jacobs had 12 for North.
“I told Coop this was the best game of his career,” Eimers said. “I don’t know how he could have played better. He really stepped up. I’m really proud.”