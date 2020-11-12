With a few effortless strokes of a pen, Ian Moller took another significant step toward fulfilling a lifelong dream.
The 6-foot-1, 201-pound catcher from Dubuque signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Southeastern Conference powerhouse Louisiana State on Wednesday. And, appropriately, the signing ceremony took place at Built Not Born, the indoor baseball facility where he has worked tirelessly on his craft under the watchful eye of his father, Steven.
“It’s been my dream school since I was little, so it really is a dream come true,” said Ian Moller, whose older sister Alexis later posted a photo of the two siblings in LSU gear as youngsters. “It was kind of weird signing the papers. It kind of didn’t feel real. I was 14 when I committed to LSU and it seemed like I was kind of just a kid then. Four years later, I’ve grown quite a bit and it’s crazy to think I’m actually signed. I’m very blessed, and I thank God.
“It meant the world to me to have my family and friends here for this. There were times I wanted to quit and needed words of encouragement and times I felt I was the best in the world and needed to be humbled. They’ve been with me through all of it. Anything I’ve ever needed, they were there for me. The reason why I’m here is them, and I appreciate them for everything.”
Moller, ranked by Perfect Game USA as the No. 4 overall prospect in the graduating class of 2021, verbally committed to LSU as a freshman at Wahlert. In an age when players — and programs — often change directions, Moller never wavered on playing for his father’s alma mater.
“My relationship with LSU has been awesome from Day 1,” Ian Moller said. “All of the coaches there are awesome. The tournaments when I didn’t do very well, they let me know they’d always be there for me, no matter what. I never had to worry about them pulling their offer. They’ve stuck with me through everything. The coaching staff has always been real with me and honest with me. They’ve shown me love from the start, which is why I’ve stayed with them the last four years.”
It’s been a long, and somewhat unconventional path to LSU.
Throughout his high school years, Moller has predominantly played travel baseball and national showcases. He did not play an inning of high school baseball.
“It’s been a long process, and there were times I didn’t think this day would ever get here,” Steven Moller said. “It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of sweat. But it’s all worth it.
“It helped to have such a great relationship with the coaching staff at LSU. They’ve been very open and honest about everything. Once LSU said they were in, Ian cut off contact with all the other schools. He stuck with them, and they stuck with him. I appreciate that.”
Most importantly, LSU has been open and honest about the potential for Moller to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft in July. Even if it means their prized prospect might sign a professional contract and never play in Baton Rouge.
“Obviously, right now with the summer Ian had, he’s putting himself in a great position to get drafted extremely high and be a million and a half, two million, three million-dollar player,” said LSU recruiting coordinator and assistant coach Nolan Cain, whose recruiting class is ranked No. 3 in the country by Baseball America. “We’ll see how it all shakes out. It’s an interesting process, because there are 30 major league teams that have 30 different philosophies on how they draft and what they’re looking for and their depth needs are different.”
Moller has been projected as a first-round pick in the MLB Draft, which begins July 11 in Atlanta. This summer, he earned Perfect Game All-American honors and received the Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the best defensive player — at any position — during the Perfect Game All-American Classic in Oklahoma.
“The thing I love about Ian is he can catch at a high level,” Cain said. “Those guys can save more runs than they could ever drive in by the way they receive pitchers, work with a pitching staff, steal pitches outside the strike zone, control the running game, field their position, make those big blocks to prevent a guy from moving up 90 feet and you keep a double play in order … Those are the kind of guys I go after in every recruiting class.
“With Ian, he’s always had power and there’s always been juice in the bat. What’s really come along is his swing looks amazing right now, and I know he and Steven have worked really hard at their facility to get it there. That’s why you saw Ian come on strong and climb those national rankings and why he’s getting the attention of major league scouts. He has the bat with the power and the arm strength from behind the plate. That’s what they’re looking for right now: catchers with power.”
Moller became the second local product to sign with an SEC school in as many years. Western Dubuque all-stater Calvin Harris recently began his freshman year at the University of Mississippi.
Next fall, Wahlert outfielder Tommy Specht plans to sign with the University of Kentucky. And Hempstead junior Kellen Strohmeyer is committed to Atlantic Coast Conference power North Carolina.