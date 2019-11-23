Game recognizes game, even in seventh grade.
Jada Wills recalled being amazed with how hard junior high Aliyah Carter could already hit the ball. Carter said she knew immediately that Wills possessed an on-court I.Q. that was beyond that of a middle-schooler. Those first impressions occurred at the exact same time when they first clashed on a volleyball court during club season some six years ago.
“From the start I was like ‘Whoa. She jumps high,’” said Wills.
“I was like ‘She’s really good. I don’t know how I’m going to block her,’” said Carter.
A couple of years later, they came to find out: They were going to be bashing balls for the same cause — both as freshmen starters for the Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs.
Ultimately, their journeys took them separate ways. After her first season, Carter transferred across town to Dubuque Wahlert, where she went on to win two Iowa Class 4A state championships over the last three years. Wills remained at Hempstead for her sophomore and junior seasons, taking the Mustangs to the 5A tournament over that span, before switching over to Dyersville Beckman.
Last week, Wills steered the Trailblazers to their first championship match appearance since 2000, a loss to top-seeded Western Christian in the 2A final. Her play still earned her all-tournament team captain honors, bestowed upon the best player in the tournament.
Both players finished with jaw-dropping numbers. Both were showered with countless awards. Both earned NCAA Division I volleyball scholarships (Carter to Kansas State and Wills to Drake).
And while they took different paths to get there, both wound up on top in the end.
Carter and Wills are the 2019 Telegraph Herald volleyball co-players of the year, bringing two sensational careers that saw them both compose epic matches (with each other and against) full circle to a similar place to where they began as preps:
Side by side.
THE MUSTANG DAYS
Both players showed they were on their way to greatness early on.
That was abundantly clear to Travis Wills, Jada’s older brother who coached both players in their first year with the Mustangs.
“I pretty much knew the moment they were both coming that in one way or another, they were going to play a significant role as freshmen,” Travis Wills said. “Aliyah was pure athleticism. Jada wasn’t quite physically ready but on the mental side she was there. It was worth the slight growing pains at the beginning of the year for what it became at the end of the year.”
Wills and Carter were both in the starting lineup for Hempstead when the Mustangs debuted 2016 at Waterloo East. Out of the middle, Carter finished with 11 kills. Wills finished with seven put downs and no errors as well as five digs — both good for second most in Hempstead’s sweep of the Trojans.
That match foreshadowed their different playing styles, even at a young age.
Carter continually filled up the stat sheet. Through her four seasons, she amassed 1,816 kills and broke state hitting records during her three tournament trips. Wills never quite had Carter’s power numbers, but her play was supremely efficient — just 261 career errors on 3,605 attempts and 1,556 kills for a flabbergasting .359 career kill percentage.
Great careers were already apparent in their freshmen year, according to Wahlert coach Lindsey Beaves. At that time, Beaves wasn’t coaching either. She was scheming ways to stop them and having trouble.
“You could tell right away,” said Beaves, who, despite boasting all-American and eventual state player of the year Mackenzie May on her 2016 Golden Eagles roster, still needed four close sets to take down Carter and Wills’ Mustangs in their only meeting that year. “If you just looked at their volleyball ability as freshmen, to walk out on the floor in the Mississippi Valley Conference and dominate, that’s very impressive. To be able to do that in the toughest conference in the state with confidence and work with teammates that are older than you — very few kids can do that.”
While Beaves and May went on a state championship run in 4A, Carter and Wills made their own little run to the state tournament in 5A. Carter led the Mustangs with 10 kills and Wills finished with nine in a state quarterfinal loss to West Des Moines Valley.
However, this served as their last match at Hempstead together. As Carter would later say: She saw the Eagles’ championship and wanted desperately to be a part of that.
ACROSS THE NET
There’s nothing quite like facing down another top-level player on the other side of the net. Especially when that player was once a teammate.
Carter and Wills describe their sophomore and junior-year showdowns — the former donning Wahlert gold and the latter still in Mustang green — as some of the most epic matches to ever take place on a Dubuque volleyball court.
“These were some of my favorite matches I’d ever played in high school,” said Wills, who slammed home 22 kills in Hempstead’s four-set win at a hostile Eagles Nest in 2017; Carter finished with a match-high 28. “The energy from the crowd, trying to bring out the best in Aliyah and the best in myself. I thought we really put on a show for each other.”
A year later, they somehow topped that match. Carter and Wills finished with 36 kills apiece in a five-set classic that went to Wahlert. The Eagles won Set 5, 19-17. Their kill totals from that match tied for the most of any player in the state of Iowa that year.
“Just playing against her is always fun,” Carter said. “Friendly competition: I want to beat her and she wants to beat me. In the end it turned out great.”
But there was plenty more.
Despite the loss of Carter, Wills and the Mustangs managed their way back to the 2017 state tournament. She finished with 425 kills at a .357 clip along with 427 digs — the only player with more than 400 in both categories in the state. Wills became the first sophomore to win TH Player of the Year honors since future Olympian Kayla Banwarth back in 2004.
Carter took home even more hardware. She put down a state-record 34 kills in the 4A championship match her sophomore year, earning her state tournament team captain honors and clinching back-to-back titles for the Eagles.
A year later, as a junior, Carter finished with 550 kills on the season (second most in Iowa), including 27 in the 2018 final that netted Wahlert its 20th championship in school history. She was again named all-tournament team captain as well as TH Player of the Year for her junior season.
“Everything she’s accomplished in her four years is amazing and nobody’s ever really done that except for her,” Wills said of Carter. “Her being able to put the ball down on any part of the court, when she wants to get a point she can get a point, the fire she brings to the team and to the court — you really just want to play and win for her.”
Said Beaves: “I just think (Carter’s) confidence out on the floor and the entire arena knowing the ball was going to come to her, the brighter the lights, the better the play.”
Meanwhile, Wills and the Mustangs missed the state tournament field her junior year. She recalled seeing what Carter achieved, and related to the way Carter felt as a freshman — wanting to taste the glory of the final game of the season, a state championship.
Wills’ journey took her to Dyersville instead.
PAIN AND SHARED TRIUMPH
“Obviously I was a little jealous my junior year when I didn’t get to go to state,” said Wills on what it was like to watch Carter’s success at state. “I was happy for (Carter), that she could lead her team to two state championships because that’s impressive to do as a sophomore and junior. But I just wanted to do it.”
Wills transferred to Beckman in January and was set to join a Trailblazers team that earned 44 wins and advanced all the way to the 2A state semifinals the previous fall. But she was going to be part of a much different Beckman team from the year prior.
The Blazers graduated all but one starter from the prior year’s tournament run. Todd Troutman, who has coached Beckman each of the last three seasons, admitted that he didn’t know exactly what this year’s team was going to look like — even with a phenom like Wills coming on board.
“From what I knew of her before she showed up, I knew what a fantastic player she was,” said Troutman, adding that he’d never coached an NCAA Division I recruit in all of his decades leading Beckman. “The confidence she plays with is just amazing. You can just tell the hours and hours she’s put in a gym.
“When you add a player like that, you not only get the skill level. You get the confidence of everyone else on the court going. The confidence her teammates had in her, her playing at that level, allowed her teammates to feed off of it.”
Wills’ play this season keyed the Blazers to another 40-plus win season. She led Beckman with 519 kills on 1,002 attempts for a career-best .452 kill percentage. She was also first on the team with 64 aces and second behind libero Olivia Hogan with 296 digs, putting her in rare territory with over 1,400 kills and digs in her four-year career.
The school may have switched but the elite play continued.
“She’s a very passionate player and she knows where she wants to put the ball,” Carter said of Wills. “I look up to that so much, because as an outside hitter, that’s a big part of the game to know where your shots are. She does that perfectly and it’s just amazing.”
Carter, meanwhile, was looking forward to potentially winning her third championship and Wahlert’s fourth straight. She led the Eagles to a 24-12 overall record, finishing second in the state with 592 total kills with a third-best 6.23 kills per set average.
But the season, it turned out, would be one of the hardest Carter said she’s had to endure. Wahlert was upset in the 4A regional semifinals by Western Dubuque (which went all the way to the 4A championship match). This ended Carter’s season short of state for the first time as a prep.
“The heartwrenching feeling when you know that you’re not going to state, seeing your teammates upset and your coaches upset,” Carter said, “I feel like I’ll always remember that feeling.”
Wills, on the other hand, got a taste of what Carter had experienced the prior two seasons. The now-Blazer steered Beckman to a sweep of Van Buren in the 2A quarterfinals, Wills’ first state tournament win. They then took down Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in four sets to advance the Blazers to their first state championship match since 2000.
That final, ultimately, resulted in a loss to top-seeded Western Christian in four sets. Despite that, Wills became one of the rare players to be named all-tournament team captain in defeat.
“Especially in my last year, I wanted to go out with a bang and accomplish something for Beckman and for myself personally,” Wills said. “I was proud of what I’d brought to that team and what I made happen for myself and that team.”
TOGETHER AGAIN
Even though they’ve always been considered among the best players every time they stepped on the court, Carter and Wills are much evolved from their playing days together at Hempstead. Beaves said that, in a way, the two worked harder to make their deficiencies a strength. Carter plays with more finesse and Wills brings more power, making their playing styles almost indistinguishable.
“They’re both alike in that they’re both smart and they’re aggressive and you know when they want the ball,” Beaves said. “Jada had a really nice finesse game and then Aliyah was incredibly strong and dynamic. As they developed, you saw the finesse game come out of Aliyah and you saw Jada bouncing the ball.”
The careers on paper are nearly identical, too:
• Both were named TH Player of the Year prior to this year.
• Both took their teams to championship matches and earned the state tournament’s highest honor.
• Both endured the heartbreak of missing out on the state tournament.
And today, they’re returning to the same side of the net for one more match.
Carter and Wills were selected by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association for the Senior Volleyball All-star game in Carroll, paired up on the same team, and will take the floor together for the same cause in one final match as preps.
For both players, there’s no better way to cap a glorious four years of volleyball than side by side — the way it was in the beginning.
“We’ve gotten so much better since our freshman year, improving in every aspect in volleyball,” Wills said. “I’m just excited to serve receive and dig when she’s in the front row, and having her do the same for me.”
Added Carter: “I’m super excited. I haven’t played with her since my freshman year, so it’s been a while. I’m excited to see how we come together and play because we’ve obviously grown as volleyball players and as people.”