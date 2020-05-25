07132019-semiprobaseball1-jr.jpg
Bellevue’s Doug Van Dyke pitches for the Prairie League during the 2019 Telegraph Herald Semi-Pro All-Star Game. He returns to the defending Prairie League champions this season. 

 JESSICA REILLY

The Prairie League plans to open its semi-pro baseball season this weekend, nearly a month later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league has expanded to 12 teams with the addition of East Dubuque, which will be fielding team for the first time since 2016, and the Dubuque Budweisers, who will also play in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League.

Here is a capsule look at the Prairie League teams, in order of last season’s regular-season finish, on the eve of the season:

BELLEVUE

Managers: Isaac Sturm and Chase Kueter

2019 record: 30-8 (12-1 Prairie League)

2019 highlights: Bellevue tournament champs, Rickardsville champs, Zwinglefest champs, Bernard champs, Farley runners-up,

Key returning players: Chet Knake, Jarred Koos, Isaac Sturm, Chase Kueter, Doug Van Dyke, Corbin Ploessl, Jake Schaefer, Jamie Kramer, Cole Reeg, Luke Carroll, Jordan Ries

Key departure: Todd Felderman

Promising newcomers: Jake Formella, Kaiden Scott, Peyton Berthel

FARLEY

Managers: Paul Scherrman and Mike Scherrman

2019 record: 39-16, 8-6 EIHL, 11-2 Prairie League

2019 highlights: EIHL pre-season tournament champions, Farley Tournament champions, Prairie League and EIHL champions; third at Cascade tournament

Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Alex Vaassen, Craig Kerper, Dylan Gotto, Hunter Westhoff, Brian Miller, Robbie Anstoetter, Tony Anstoetter, Sawyer Nauman, Calvin Harris, Brian Breen, Parker Ridge, Max Pins, Chris Kerper, Aaron Saeugling, Derek Hardin, Justin McIntosh, Matt Scherrman, Scott Harris, Dan Kramer.

Promising newcomers: Griffen Pschigoda, Caleb Larson

PEOSTA

Manager: Nate Ramler

2019 record: 23-10, 11-2 Prairie League

2019 highlights: Peosta Tournament champions, third place in Dyersville Tournament

Key returning players: Connor Grant, Juan Munoz, Ryan Lehmann, Brandon Lehmann, Kyle Lehmann, Nolan Baumhover, Quinn Baumhover.

Key players not returning: Trent Muilenburg

Promising newcomers: Gregory Bennett

BERNARD

Manager: Eric DeSousa

2019 record: 15-15, 8-5 Prairie League

2019 highlights: Prairie League tournament runner-up, Bernard Tournament runner-up

Key returning players: Trace Hoffman, Max Hoffman, Reis Rausch, Reid Rausch, Gannon O’Brien, Haris Hoffman, Riley Reed, Ben Knepper, Adam Hutchins

Key departure: Matt McCullough

Promising newcomers: Kurt Trumm, Ted Weber

EPWORTH

Manager: Tyler Hoerner

2019 record:17-17, 6-7 Prairie League

2019 highlights: Fourth place in Bellevue Tournament, fourth in Dyersville, second in Rickardsville, third/fourth in Farley and fourth in Cascade

Key returning players: Dylan Kramer, Gavin Nadermann, Brett Featherston, Dakota Kramer, Pat O’Brien, Zach Butcher, Mitch Kramer, Mitch Gansen, Mike Brown, Bryce Hoerner, Beau Kramer, David Fitzgerald, Cole Perrenoud, Casey Perrenoud, Carter Kluesner, Taylor Gilson, Shane Beitzel, Cody Kramer, Ty Mugan.

Key departures: Cory Davidson, Jamie Ballesteros

Promising newcomers: Chris Gansen, Ben Weber

ZWINGLE

Manager: BJ Althoff

2019 record: 16-18 overall, 5-8 Prairie League

2019 highlights: Second place in Worthington Tournament, second place at Zwingle, fourth place at Bernard

Key returning players: Travis Lyons, Isaac Evans, Lance Richardson, David Janes, Brett Kelting, Max Hanson, Trey Hunt, Matt French, Austin Redfearn, Andrew Sear

BALLTOWN

Manager: Joey Sigwarth

2019 record:12-14, 5-8 Prairie League

2019 hightlights: Third place in Peosta Tournament

Key returners: Kyle Behnke, Jimmy McDermott, Connor Crabill, Luke Pothoff, Jack Jaeger, PJ Connolly, Riley Connolly, Logan Oberfoell, Mike Jones, Josh Smith, Alex Dvorsky, Dave Schenck, Jeremy Shireman, Nolan Arp, Zach Brown

Key newcomers: Brandon Birch, Ethan James, Ethan Herber, Jackson Frese, Owen Funke, Charlie Jaeger.

PLACID

Manager: JJ Connolly

2019 record: 4-20 (3-10 Prairie League)

Key returning players: John Gadient, Sam Niemann, Tanner Donahue, Nick Elsinger, Conner Burk

Key departures: Carter Motsch, Allan Nauman, Alex Brooks, Caden Burk, Brandon Birch, Sean Buerger, Josh Buerger, Andy Kringle, Jared Underwood

Promising newcomers: Damon Jaeger, Ashten Meyer, Jake Schemmel, Jeff Theisen, Mattew Maiers

HOLY CROSS

Manager: Tyler Ernzen

2019 record: 3-19, 2-11 Prairie League

2019 highlight: First-round tournament victory at Worthington

Key returning players: All

Key departures: Mike Cannavello, Cody Beck

Promising newcomers: Logan Zarra, Lane Breitsprecker, Collin Sutter, Christian Prull, Jordan Laden

DUBUQUE PACKERS

Manager: Michael Blake

2019 record: 3-14, 2-11 Prairie League

2019 highlights: Fourth place in Holy Cross Tournament

Key returning players: Austin Bradley, Mike Zelinskas, Austin Clemens, Matt Parker, Chris Tomkins, Tucker Mai, Aaron Schulz, Cody Roush, Jordan Schueler, Brandt Culbertson, Rob Blake, Johnny Blake

Promising newcomer: Joel Avina

DUBUQUE BUDWEISERS

Managers: Mike Canevello and Jim Winter

2019 record: 16-19 overall, 6-8 EIHL

2019 highlights: Third at EIHL preseason tournament; third at Bellevue Tournament

Key returning players: Cole Thompson, Wil Courtney, Alex Savary, Cody Beck

Key departures: Matt Gruszkowski, Mark Hennessy, Tyler Carlson

Promising newcomers: Curtis Lilienthal, Aidan Wojciehowski, Mike Coughlin, Hunter Fallon, Cody Blackburn, Ryan Wohlers, Matt Jeter

EAST DUBUQUE

Manager: Brandon Tashner

Player/managers: Nicholas Kluesner and Ben Kettering

2019 record: New team in 2020

Promising newcomers: Ben Kettering, Ethan Orcutt, Micah Knauer, Jared Underwood. Note: The Braves’ roster will include players from East Dubuque, Galena, Hanover, Elizabeth and Hazel Green, Wis.