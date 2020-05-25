The Prairie League plans to open its semi-pro baseball season this weekend, nearly a month later than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league has expanded to 12 teams with the addition of East Dubuque, which will be fielding team for the first time since 2016, and the Dubuque Budweisers, who will also play in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League.
Here is a capsule look at the Prairie League teams, in order of last season’s regular-season finish, on the eve of the season:
BELLEVUE
Managers: Isaac Sturm and Chase Kueter
2019 record: 30-8 (12-1 Prairie League)
2019 highlights: Bellevue tournament champs, Rickardsville champs, Zwinglefest champs, Bernard champs, Farley runners-up,
Key returning players: Chet Knake, Jarred Koos, Isaac Sturm, Chase Kueter, Doug Van Dyke, Corbin Ploessl, Jake Schaefer, Jamie Kramer, Cole Reeg, Luke Carroll, Jordan Ries
Key departure: Todd Felderman
Promising newcomers: Jake Formella, Kaiden Scott, Peyton Berthel
FARLEY
Managers: Paul Scherrman and Mike Scherrman
2019 record: 39-16, 8-6 EIHL, 11-2 Prairie League
2019 highlights: EIHL pre-season tournament champions, Farley Tournament champions, Prairie League and EIHL champions; third at Cascade tournament
Key returning players: Andy Seabrooke, Alex Vaassen, Craig Kerper, Dylan Gotto, Hunter Westhoff, Brian Miller, Robbie Anstoetter, Tony Anstoetter, Sawyer Nauman, Calvin Harris, Brian Breen, Parker Ridge, Max Pins, Chris Kerper, Aaron Saeugling, Derek Hardin, Justin McIntosh, Matt Scherrman, Scott Harris, Dan Kramer.
Promising newcomers: Griffen Pschigoda, Caleb Larson
PEOSTA
Manager: Nate Ramler
2019 record: 23-10, 11-2 Prairie League
2019 highlights: Peosta Tournament champions, third place in Dyersville Tournament
Key returning players: Connor Grant, Juan Munoz, Ryan Lehmann, Brandon Lehmann, Kyle Lehmann, Nolan Baumhover, Quinn Baumhover.
Key players not returning: Trent Muilenburg
Promising newcomers: Gregory Bennett
BERNARD
Manager: Eric DeSousa
2019 record: 15-15, 8-5 Prairie League
2019 highlights: Prairie League tournament runner-up, Bernard Tournament runner-up
Key returning players: Trace Hoffman, Max Hoffman, Reis Rausch, Reid Rausch, Gannon O’Brien, Haris Hoffman, Riley Reed, Ben Knepper, Adam Hutchins
Key departure: Matt McCullough
Promising newcomers: Kurt Trumm, Ted Weber
EPWORTH
Manager: Tyler Hoerner
2019 record:17-17, 6-7 Prairie League
2019 highlights: Fourth place in Bellevue Tournament, fourth in Dyersville, second in Rickardsville, third/fourth in Farley and fourth in Cascade
Key returning players: Dylan Kramer, Gavin Nadermann, Brett Featherston, Dakota Kramer, Pat O’Brien, Zach Butcher, Mitch Kramer, Mitch Gansen, Mike Brown, Bryce Hoerner, Beau Kramer, David Fitzgerald, Cole Perrenoud, Casey Perrenoud, Carter Kluesner, Taylor Gilson, Shane Beitzel, Cody Kramer, Ty Mugan.
Key departures: Cory Davidson, Jamie Ballesteros
Promising newcomers: Chris Gansen, Ben Weber
ZWINGLE
Manager: BJ Althoff
2019 record: 16-18 overall, 5-8 Prairie League
2019 highlights: Second place in Worthington Tournament, second place at Zwingle, fourth place at Bernard
Key returning players: Travis Lyons, Isaac Evans, Lance Richardson, David Janes, Brett Kelting, Max Hanson, Trey Hunt, Matt French, Austin Redfearn, Andrew Sear
BALLTOWN
Manager: Joey Sigwarth
2019 record:12-14, 5-8 Prairie League
2019 hightlights: Third place in Peosta Tournament
Key returners: Kyle Behnke, Jimmy McDermott, Connor Crabill, Luke Pothoff, Jack Jaeger, PJ Connolly, Riley Connolly, Logan Oberfoell, Mike Jones, Josh Smith, Alex Dvorsky, Dave Schenck, Jeremy Shireman, Nolan Arp, Zach Brown
Key newcomers: Brandon Birch, Ethan James, Ethan Herber, Jackson Frese, Owen Funke, Charlie Jaeger.
PLACID
Manager: JJ Connolly
2019 record: 4-20 (3-10 Prairie League)
Key returning players: John Gadient, Sam Niemann, Tanner Donahue, Nick Elsinger, Conner Burk
Key departures: Carter Motsch, Allan Nauman, Alex Brooks, Caden Burk, Brandon Birch, Sean Buerger, Josh Buerger, Andy Kringle, Jared Underwood
Promising newcomers: Damon Jaeger, Ashten Meyer, Jake Schemmel, Jeff Theisen, Mattew Maiers
HOLY CROSS
Manager: Tyler Ernzen
2019 record: 3-19, 2-11 Prairie League
2019 highlight: First-round tournament victory at Worthington
Key returning players: All
Key departures: Mike Cannavello, Cody Beck
Promising newcomers: Logan Zarra, Lane Breitsprecker, Collin Sutter, Christian Prull, Jordan Laden
DUBUQUE PACKERS
Manager: Michael Blake
2019 record: 3-14, 2-11 Prairie League
2019 highlights: Fourth place in Holy Cross Tournament
Key returning players: Austin Bradley, Mike Zelinskas, Austin Clemens, Matt Parker, Chris Tomkins, Tucker Mai, Aaron Schulz, Cody Roush, Jordan Schueler, Brandt Culbertson, Rob Blake, Johnny Blake
Promising newcomer: Joel Avina
DUBUQUE BUDWEISERS
Managers: Mike Canevello and Jim Winter
2019 record: 16-19 overall, 6-8 EIHL
2019 highlights: Third at EIHL preseason tournament; third at Bellevue Tournament
Key returning players: Cole Thompson, Wil Courtney, Alex Savary, Cody Beck
Key departures: Matt Gruszkowski, Mark Hennessy, Tyler Carlson
Promising newcomers: Curtis Lilienthal, Aidan Wojciehowski, Mike Coughlin, Hunter Fallon, Cody Blackburn, Ryan Wohlers, Matt Jeter
EAST DUBUQUE
Manager: Brandon Tashner
Player/managers: Nicholas Kluesner and Ben Kettering
2019 record: New team in 2020
Promising newcomers: Ben Kettering, Ethan Orcutt, Micah Knauer, Jared Underwood. Note: The Braves’ roster will include players from East Dubuque, Galena, Hanover, Elizabeth and Hazel Green, Wis.