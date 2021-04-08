Three of the teams participating in this weekend’s Frozen Four in Pittsburgh will have Dubuque alumni on their rosters.
St. Cloud State meets Minnesota State at 4 p.m. today in the first semifinal, while two-time defending champion Minnesota-Duluth plays Massachusetts at 8 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN2, and the winners play at 6 p.m. Saturday.
St. Cloud State’s roster includes junior defenseman Brendan Bushy, who tallied a goal and nine points in 29 games this season, as well as sophomore back-up goaltender Jaxon Castor, who went 3-0-0 with a 1.75 goals against average and .914 save percentage in five games this season.
Senior Dallas Gerads serves as an alternate captain at Minnesota State. He has eight goals and 17 points in 27 games. Gerads scored an empty net goal in a 4-0 regional final win over Minnesota to reach the Frozen Four.
Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser represented Minnesota-Duluth on the National Collegiate Hockey Conference all-rookie team. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect notched 10 assists in 27 games this season. Massachusetts is the lone Frozen Four team without a Dubuque graduate.