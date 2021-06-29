Aaron Savary embraced the challenge of facing a hard-hitting city rival for the second time in less than a week.
And he only got better.
Dubuque Wahlert’s lanky junior right-hander struck out 10, walked two and hit a batter in a complete-game three-hitter in a 9-1 victory Tuesday night at Dubuque Senior. Savary also beat the Rams, 6-3, on Thursday at Petrakis Park with an eight-strikeout complete-game six hitter.
“I felt like tonight I was throwing a lot harder and had better command around the corners than I did the other night, and that kind of kept them off balance,” Savary said. “Whenever they caught up with the fastball, I came at them with an off-speed pitch. The other night, I wasn’t throwing as hard and wasn’t hitting my spots the greatest, but tonight I was getting every corner in every at-bat.
“Honestly, I didn’t feel that much different tonight. I might have been a little bit more pumped up, maybe. Beating a team any time is great, but beating the same team twice is even better because they’ve already seen you and they have a pretty good idea of what’s coming.”
Savary improved to 5-1 and lowered his ERA from 1.56 to 1.47. He has fanned 58 batters and allowed just nine earned runs in 43 innings of work. On Tuesday, he used a different approach to address the familiarity issue.
“The other thing you have to take into consideration is this field is a lot smaller than Petrakis,” Savary said. “You have to keep that in mind and not throw anything right over the plate, or you’re going to get burned. It’s all about how you attack guys.”
The Iowa Class 3A No. 2-ranked Golden Eagles (22-6) completed the first two-game sweep in the series since Wahlert accomplished the feat in 2013. Last season, Wahlert won the first game of a doubleheader at Senior, and the second game ended in a tie because of darkness.
“This is definitely a good rivalry, and we always play each other tough, that’s why you haven’t seen a sweep in so many years,” Wahlert senior second baseman Jake Brosius said. “It’s always nice to get at least one, but if you can get both, it’s an awesome feeling. We came into today with a lot of confidence, and hopefully that carries through the rest of the week.”
The Eagles manufactured a run in the top of the second to take an early lead. Ben Freed drew a two-out walk, took second on a pitch in the dirt and scored on an error after Garrett Kadolph hit a chopper to the left side and shortstop Cole Smith had to rush his throw.
They added two more in the third, again without a hit against Senior right-hander Ray Schlosser. No. 9 hitter Ryan Brosius drew a hit batsman, his brother Jake walked, and a double steal put the runners on second and third. Jared Walter grounded out to short to drive in the first run, and Savary’s deep sacrifice fly to left field made it 3-0.
“We want to take advantage of the little things that they give you,” Jake Brosius said. “If there’s a wild pitch or a ball in the dirt, we’re looking for that extra 90 feet on the basepaths. Coach (Kory) Tuescher always harps on us to take the extra base, and we really capitalized tonight.”
The theme continued in the fourth, when Landon Stoll drew a leadoff walk and Freed reached on an error. Kadolph delivered Wahlert’s second hit, a liner through the left side of the infield, to drive in a run, and Jake Brosius punched a base hit the other way to left-center to make it 5-0.
Walter reached on a hit batsman to load the bases, and Savary delivered a dagger one batter later. His bloop double to center field with the runners in motion cleared the bases and gave Wahlert an 8-0 cushion.
“I actually didn’t know what happened,” Savary said. “I hit the ball and felt like, ‘Ok, I have to go back out and pitch now.’ But the ball dropped, and I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll take it.’ Putting it in play is the big thing, especially with two outs. It was still a close game at that point, and to add those runs gave us a little more breathing room.”
The Eagles sent 10 hitters to the plate and scored the five runs on just three hits, two walks, a hit batsman and an error in the inning.
Schlosser ended Savary’s no-hit and shutout bids with one swing in the bottom of the fourth. He belted a two-out home run, his third of the season, to the power alley in left-centerfield to make it 8-1.
Wahlert added another run in the sixth. Jake Brosius drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on Jack Walsh’s base hit to right-center.
Senior fell to 11-17.
“At times, I thought we were trying to do a little too much to make a play for the team and get everybody up,” Senior coach Andrew Reese said. “We just need to relax, settle in and let it happen. It’s a matter of playing within yourself.
“We’re still capable of putting everything together here in the last couple of weeks before the tournament.”