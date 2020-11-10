Expectations for the Iowa men’s basketball team are at their highest point in more than three generations.
That was made evident on Monday when the Hawkeyes were ranked fifth in The Associated Press’ preseason top 25 poll, Iowa’s highest preseason ranking in 65 years.
This is just the Hawkeyes’ eighth appearance inside the top 10 of the preseason poll and highest since they were ranked fourth in 1955-56. Iowa was also ranked fourth in 1954-55, and was seventh in 1983-84 and 1988-89. The Hawkeyes also made the top 10 in 1981-82 (9th), 1995-96 (8th) and 2001-02 (9th).
It is Iowa’s first appearance in the preseason poll since 2005-06, when Iowa was ranked No. 20 and finished the season 25th.
The Hawkeyes, who went 20-11 last year and were a virtual lock for an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament when the season was canceled due to the pandemic, are the highest-ranked team from the Big Ten in the preseason poll. Wisconsin is ranked seventh and Illinois is eighth. Seven of the 25 teams hail from the Big Ten.
“You have to embrace it,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said at a press conference Monday in Iowa City. “You have to enjoy it. I think they do. But they also understand it and respect it. You see some of the great teams — what did we have, seven in the top 25? So I think there’s a tremendous respect on behalf of our players for the rest of the conference, but then also there’s other teams on that list that we’re going to be playing that aren’t in our conference.
“We know what’s before us, but I think that’s the fun of it essentially.”
The expectations are centered around Iowa’s returning starters, specifically, its center.
The Hawkeyes have an astounding seven players back with starting experience, including reigning Big Ten Conference player of the year Luka Garza, who on Monday was named the Big Ten’s preseason player of the year.
Jordan Bohannon is healthy after a pair of hip surgeries cost him most of the last two seasons, and Jack Nunge is back after losing two years to injury and a third to a redshirt. Joe Weiskamp, one of 10 players selected to the preseason all-Big Ten team, helps solidify a starting rotation that also includes guards Connor McCaffery, Joe Toussaint and CJ Fredrick.
Garza, a 7-foot center from Washington D.C., flirted with the idea of going pro over the offseason, but eventually withdrew his name from the draft process. He was named the national player of the year by several different media outlets, was a consensus first-team all-American and earned the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the nation’s top center.
He finished the season with 740 points and 305 rebounds, one of only three Big Ten players all-time to reach 740 points and 300 rebounds in a single season. He averaged 26.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 12 games against AP Top 25 opponents.
“I think you’ll see a better player, just because he’s worked that much harder since the season ended because he was in the gym, even though it was hard to find gyms,” McCaffery said. He found one and he’d be in there by himself and when he could be in there with some others, he’d be in there. He was on vacation, he’s doing sprints on the beach. The guy is just relentless, and that’s why he’s great.”
Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosonmu, and Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers were also named to the preseason all-Big Ten team.
Garza and Dosonmu were the only unanimous selections.